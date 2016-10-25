Sports Manchester hosts the inaugural Southern Ohio Cheer Challenge About Peoples Defender Written by Peoples Defender October 25, 2016 Leave a comment Manchester High School hosted the inaugural Southern Ohio Cheer Challenge on Oct. 15, sponsored by 1st Stop. Pictured here is the North Adams Pee Wee squad, who placed first in their division. The champions of the Varsity Large Division of the Southern Ohio Cheer Challenge were the North Adams High School cheerleaders, who were also named the Reserve Grand Champion. Second place in the Pee Wee Division at the Southern Ohio Cheer Challenge went to Manchester. First place in the Junior High Mounding Division at the Southern Ohio Cheer Challenge went to West Union Junior High. The Runner-Up Reserve Champion squad at the Southern Ohio Cheer Challenge went to West Union High School.