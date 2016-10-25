Lady Indians go down in straight sets to Valley in sectional play Manchester hosts the inaugural Southern Ohio Cheer Challenge NAHS girls claim soccer sectional title Seas siblings are SHAC Cross-Country champions Lady Devils will collect fourth consecutive SHAC gold ball trophy Lady Hounds ousted in sectional tourney opener Peebles Lions Club holding Thanksgiving fund raiser FFA Fruit sales have begun, run until Nov. 18 Historical marker is repaired PES will present ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Eagle Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center Open House showcases new unit PES teacher honored by ACOVSD Board Friends of North Adams Library dedicate new brick Veterans Memorial Senior Profile: Landon Wright Geneva E Vogler Susan L Kremin Local golf teams complete play at state tournament Lady Dragons make school history with tournament win Browning gets hands-on look at NASA’s latest robotics Local beautician celebrates 80th birthday Health Department appeals to November voters Betty R Toller Senior Profile: Craig Horton Helen F Hoffer Super Saturday at Freedom Field Lady Dragons hang on for five-set victory over Manchester Seventh Grade Lady Hounds are SHAC Tournament champions Peebles Elementary announces September Students of the Month Rideout’s Muffler celebrating 40th anniversary this month Senior Citizens levy will appear on November ballot Bonnie J Orr Dorothy M Edenfield Senior Profile: Grace Barge Jerry Paquette Dragons get big 38-20 win at Green Manchester takes varsity team titles at West Union Invitational Lady Devils knock off Peebles on Volley For the Cure Night Manhunt ends with arrest of alleged bank robber Senior Profile: Kelsey Friend Lady Dragons finish as District Runners-Up Sectional pairings announced for volleyball and soccer 2 and 3 and worried is me Patricia Clift Adams County Humane Agent saves abandoned dogs and puppies Tourism had major economic impact on Adams County in 2015 Senator Portman brings his campaign to Adams County Betty E Lawson Sanborn NAHS holds National Honor Society induction ceremonies Harlan W Benjamin Joyce A Lafferty Senior Profile: Lee Hesler Dragons get SHAC win, 2-1 over Fairfield North Adams tops Peebles in ‘Kickin Cancer’ battles Double duty coming at Boys’ State Golf Tournament as West Union and North Adams both qualify Humane Society providing ‘Straws For Paws’ North Adams Elementary honors students and staff Russell Rockwell Julie L Wagner Hobert C Robinson Samuel D McClellan Brenda S Bare Clarencce Walker Jr Dolly M Hilterbrandt Jack Roush Day returns to Manchester West Union FFA has busy opening to school year ODOT opens new full-service Maintenance Facility Peebles Elementary introduces Peer Mentoring program Frost is recipient of Morgan Memorial Scholarship Peebles Fire Department has a new addition Heritage Days return to Tranquility Wheat Ridge Olde Thyme Herb Fair and Harvest Festival begins Friday Caraway Farm hosts annual Pumpkin Festival ‘Run Gio’ makes a visit to Adams County Senior Profile: Mackenzie Smith West Union, North Adams grab top two spots in Division III golf sectional tournament This memory will live with me forever Will M Stern West Union and North Adams-State Bound! Lillian N Smith Betty R Shelton Barbara ER Bohl Brenda Farley Senior Profile: Caitlyn Bradford Dragons roar to 40-0 Homecoming victory Greyhounds take three of four races at annual Adams County Meet Monarch Meadows holds grand opening Discovering a touch of glass on Erie’s Shores Junior L Conaway William B Brumley Sr Fred G Davis Ohio Valley FFA Officers for 2016-17 named ACRMC Emergency Care Center renamed after Dr. Bruce Ashley West Union holds football Homecoming festivities First graders pick the Sheriff Cross honored by ODNR with the prestigious Cardinal Award Renowned Ohio artist visits WUHS Don and Venita Bowles named 2016 Outstanding Fair Supporters PES students part of new Lego League Ferno donates $2,500 to OVCTC From the cistern to the city water
Sports

Lady Indians go down in straight sets to Valley in sectional play

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
Peebles senior Jessica Johnson goes up for a play at the net during the Lady Indians’ sectional tournament loss to Lucasville Valley on Oct. 18.
Peebles senior Jessica Johnson goes up for a play at the net during the Lady Indians’ sectional tournament loss to Lucasville Valley on Oct. 18.


Story and photo by Mark Carpenter –

The 2016 season came to an abrupt finish on Oct, 18 for the Peebles Lady Indians varsity volleyball squad as they squared off on their home court with the Lucasville Valley Lady Indians in Division III sectional tournament action.  The two teams had met way back on Aug. 24, where Valley had taken the match in three sets and unfortunately for the Peebles girls and their fans, the tournament match on Tuesday night had the exact same result.
In nearly every sporting event, there is a point in the game or match where the momentum shifts and that was definitely the case in Tuesday night’s sectional volleyball match.  The turning point came late in the first set when Peebles was two points away from winning it and then gave it away, allowing Valley to come from behind and take that set and eventually the match with it.
The first set was a tight one most of the way, with neither side gaining more than a one or two point advantage until Peebles’ Brittany Lloyd fired off three service points, aided by a Madison Pierce kill, to give the home team a 20-16 lead.  A nice block by Tatum Arey helped push the Peebles lead up to 23-19 and the home side looked on the verge of a win, but Valley had other ideas.
A series of service points by Valley’s Leah Shepherd quickly gave her team a 24-23 lead before a Josey Myers kill tied the score.  After a side out went to Valley, another Myers kill tied it at 25 but a kill by Valley’s Marissa Markins led to the visitors grabbing the final two points and taking the first set 27-25.
That first set collapse seemed to take some of the wind out of the Peebles sails as Valley raced out to an 8-4 second set advantage.  Back came the home team with three Arey serves and another Pierce kill tying the score at 9, but Valley later sent Faith Brown to the service line and seven straight serves combined with numerous unforced errors by Peebles gave the guests a 21-12 lead and they went on to take the second set 25-18.
Down two sets to none, the Peebles girls got off to a rocky start in the third set, falling behind 10-4 and forcing coach Katrina Obenshain to use a timeout.  An Arey kill and a service ace from Hope Brown narrowed the margin for Peebles but that was as close as they would get.  Leading 12-9, Valley sent Kaity Howard back to serve and she reeled off seven straight to put the home team on the verge of elimination.  Three more service points from Destiny Gardner and an ace from Bailee Day closed the deal as the visiting Lady Indians moved on in the sectional tourney, taking the third and final set 25-12.
With the defeat, the Lady Indian said goodbye to three graduating seniors, all of whom were crucial to any success that Peebles had this season- Brittany Lloyd, Jessica Johnson, and Sara McFarland.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 People's Defender