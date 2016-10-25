Lady Indians go down in straight sets to Valley in sectional play Manchester hosts the inaugural Southern Ohio Cheer Challenge NAHS girls claim soccer sectional title Seas siblings are SHAC Cross-Country champions Lady Devils will collect fourth consecutive SHAC gold ball trophy Lady Hounds ousted in sectional tourney opener Peebles Lions Club holding Thanksgiving fund raiser FFA Fruit sales have begun, run until Nov. 18 Historical marker is repaired PES will present ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Eagle Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center Open House showcases new unit PES teacher honored by ACOVSD Board Friends of North Adams Library dedicate new brick Veterans Memorial Senior Profile: Landon Wright Geneva E Vogler Susan L Kremin Local golf teams complete play at state tournament Lady Dragons make school history with tournament win Browning gets hands-on look at NASA’s latest robotics Local beautician celebrates 80th birthday Health Department appeals to November voters Betty R Toller Senior Profile: Craig Horton Helen F Hoffer Super Saturday at Freedom Field Lady Dragons hang on for five-set victory over Manchester Seventh Grade Lady Hounds are SHAC Tournament champions Peebles Elementary announces September Students of the Month Rideout’s Muffler celebrating 40th anniversary this month Senior Citizens levy will appear on November ballot Bonnie J Orr Dorothy M Edenfield Senior Profile: Grace Barge Jerry Paquette Dragons get big 38-20 win at Green Manchester takes varsity team titles at West Union Invitational Lady Devils knock off Peebles on Volley For the Cure Night Manhunt ends with arrest of alleged bank robber Senior Profile: Kelsey Friend Lady Dragons finish as District Runners-Up Sectional pairings announced for volleyball and soccer 2 and 3 and worried is me Patricia Clift Adams County Humane Agent saves abandoned dogs and puppies Tourism had major economic impact on Adams County in 2015 Senator Portman brings his campaign to Adams County Betty E Lawson Sanborn NAHS holds National Honor Society induction ceremonies Harlan W Benjamin Joyce A Lafferty Senior Profile: Lee Hesler Dragons get SHAC win, 2-1 over Fairfield North Adams tops Peebles in ‘Kickin Cancer’ battles Double duty coming at Boys’ State Golf Tournament as West Union and North Adams both qualify Humane Society providing ‘Straws For Paws’ North Adams Elementary honors students and staff Russell Rockwell Julie L Wagner Hobert C Robinson Samuel D McClellan Brenda S Bare Clarencce Walker Jr Dolly M Hilterbrandt Jack Roush Day returns to Manchester West Union FFA has busy opening to school year ODOT opens new full-service Maintenance Facility Peebles Elementary introduces Peer Mentoring program Frost is recipient of Morgan Memorial Scholarship Peebles Fire Department has a new addition Heritage Days return to Tranquility Wheat Ridge Olde Thyme Herb Fair and Harvest Festival begins Friday Caraway Farm hosts annual Pumpkin Festival ‘Run Gio’ makes a visit to Adams County Senior Profile: Mackenzie Smith West Union, North Adams grab top two spots in Division III golf sectional tournament This memory will live with me forever Will M Stern West Union and North Adams-State Bound! Lillian N Smith Betty R Shelton Barbara ER Bohl Brenda Farley Senior Profile: Caitlyn Bradford Dragons roar to 40-0 Homecoming victory Greyhounds take three of four races at annual Adams County Meet Monarch Meadows holds grand opening Discovering a touch of glass on Erie’s Shores Junior L Conaway William B Brumley Sr Fred G Davis Ohio Valley FFA Officers for 2016-17 named ACRMC Emergency Care Center renamed after Dr. Bruce Ashley West Union holds football Homecoming festivities First graders pick the Sheriff Cross honored by ODNR with the prestigious Cardinal Award Renowned Ohio artist visits WUHS Don and Venita Bowles named 2016 Outstanding Fair Supporters PES students part of new Lego League Ferno donates $2,500 to OVCTC From the cistern to the city water
Lady Devils will collect fourth consecutive SHAC gold ball trophy

For the fourth consecutive season, the North Adams Lady Devils volleyball squad will receive the golf ball trophy for going undefeated in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference. They are pictured here after defeating Ripley for their 52nd consecutive victory. Front row, from left, Sydney Kendall, Adison Wright, Maddie Toole, Abbi Stacy, and Brooklyn Stout; Back row, from left, Courtney Brown, Abby Campton, Madison Jenkins, Avery Harper, Charlee Louden, and Desirae Ison.
By Mark Carpenter –

It is a streak unparalleled in the annals of Southern Hills Athletic Conference volleyball.  For the fourth consecutive season, the North Adams Lady Devils will be collecting the prestigious gold ball trophy, given to teams who finish their conference schedule undefeated.  For Coach Katie Ragan and her girls, not only was the 2016 season an unbeaten one in the SHAC, but the Lady Devils did not even lose a set to a conference opponent, going 13-0 and winning all 13 in straight sets, a pretty amazing feat in itself.
“Our program has improved so much in the last four years,” said Coach Ragan.  “It is amazing to think that all of my current roster have never lost a conference match.  Four years ago, we had some holes on offense and defense but my seniors and juniors have worked really hard in their off seasons and now we are a solid team.”
“Three years ago, we played several five-set matches in the conference and now this year, we don’t even lose a set.”
The Lady Devils wrapped up their undefeated 2016 conference schedule on Oct. 13 with a dominant win at home over the Ripley Lady Jays, 25-5, 25-5, and 25-8.  With that victory, the North Adams girls extended a streak that has them not losing a conference match since the 2012 season.  Seniors Maddie Toole and Madison Jenkins went their entire high school careers without losing an SHAC match.
“We just have a really good group of girls,” says Coach Ragan.  “They are excellent students, give their time to help others, and I have been privileged to work with them.  We defeated some teams that we have never beaten before and have our fourth gold ball.  However, we have more goals to achieve before we are done.”
Those goals are for the postseason as the Lady Devils finished their regular season with a record of 19-3, with their only losses coming to Portsmouth Notre Dame, Huntington Ross, and Portsmouth City.  North Adams will begin postseason play as a number three seed in Division III in the Southeast District on Saturday, Oct. 22, when they will host fellow SHAC member Eastern Brown, who are seeded sixth.  A win there earns the Lady Devils a sectional championship and a trip to district semi-final play on Oct. 25 in Waverly, facing a likely match up with number two seeded Southeastern, a team that North Adams beat in five sets very early in the 2016 season.

