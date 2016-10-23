Senior Profile: Landon Wright

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME: Landon Wright

SCHOOL: North Adams High School

PARENTS: Terry and Debra Rigdon

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL: Track, Cross-Country, Football

FAVORITE SPORT: Track

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: I love the competition and always trying to win

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Giving it your all and still coming up short sometimes

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT: After playing Manchester in football, both teams met on the field and prayed together

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP: Dean Martin and Dion.

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO: Alaska

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE: “Black Hawk Down”

FAVORITE TV SHOWS: The Walking Dead

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT: History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY: Lifting weights and running

FAVORITE RESTAURANT: Any place with bacon

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH: Nobody, I love my life the way it is.

FUTURE PLANS: Serving in the US Army as an 11 Bravo Infantryman