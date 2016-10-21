Susan L Kremin

Susan Lee Kremin, 69 years, of Peebles passed away on Tuesday Oct. 4, 2016 at her residence in Peebles.

She was born in Hillsboro on Nov. 21, 1946 the daughter of the late Ernest Paul and Lois (Butler) Brown. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one son, Nick Kremin and one brother, David Brown.

Susan is survived by her husband, Steve Kremin whom she married June 5, 1965, as well as two sons, Marc and Carisa Kremin of Peebles and Jason and Jessica Kremin of Peebles; two daughters, Jene and Ty Pell of Peebles and Justine Kremin and Ben Fist of Seaman; three brothers, Stephen and Brenda Brown of Peebles, Mike and Kris Brown of Peebles, and Tom and Linda Brown of Peebles; as well as 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Susan graduated from Sinking Spring High School in 1964 and served as the Fiscal Officer for the Village of Peebles.