Geneva E. Vogler age 90 years of West Union, passed away Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 at her residence. Mrs. Vogler was born Jan. 4, 1926, the daughter of the late Samuel and Louisa (Grooms) Morrison in Adams County, Ohio. Besides her parents Mrs. Vogler was preceded in death by her husband Victor H. Vogler and daughter Vicki West.

Survivors include two sons, Sam Vogler of West Union and Johnny Vogler of Wingate, Ind.; son-in-law John West of Effingham, Ill.; nine grandchildren Annette Wendling, Michael West, Jai Vogler, Jamie Vogler, ShyAnn Vogler, Tobi Henderson, Patience Welch, Kory Vogler, and Koby Vogler; 10 great grandchildren Hillary, Steffen, Garrison, Ashlin, Carson, Caroline, Garrett, Jai Michael, Tegan, and Gaige; and two great great grandchildren Jonathan and Allie.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday Oct. 23, 2016 at 2 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Clarence Abbott officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held from noon- 2 p.m. the day of the service.