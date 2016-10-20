Local golf teams complete play at state tournament



Memorable experience for West Union, North Adams boys –

Story by Mark Carpenter –

Photos by Patrice Yezzi England –

Even though the final results may not have been what they hoped for, last Friday and Saturday will be two days that a group of young men from West Union and North Adams will not soon forget. They spent those two days playing 36 holes of golf as part of an elite group of golfers, those competing in the OHSAA Division III State Tournament at the North Star Golf Club in Sunbury, Ohio.

When you are playing in the state tourney, the competition is pretty steep , but the Dragons were making their consecutive trip to state so the nerves may have been a little calmer than those of the North Adams boys, but both teams acclimated themselves well and took home a lifetime of memories.

The state championship went to Cincinnati Seven Hills while the individual state champion was Columbiana’s Jared Wilson, who shot 71 on both days for a 36-hole total of 142, winning the title by six strokes.

For West Union, the top two golfers in state play were dead even after 26 holes, with Craig Horton closing out his high school career with an 88 on the first day and an 83 on the second for a 171 total. Even with Horton was Elijah McCarty, who went 82-89 and also finished at 171. Jacob Pell was next for West Union, shooting 85 and 93 to finish at 178, with senior Tyler Fowler carding 87 on day one and following that up with a 95 for a total of 182. Eli Fuller was the fifth Dragon on the course and he finished with a 188 (93-95).

North Adams was paced by lefty Noah Lung, who scored 91 on the first day and 87 on the second for a total of 178. Senior Patrick England was next, finishing his high school golf days with a 94 on the first 18 and an 86 on the second, for a total of 180. Junior Colt Shumaker fired a 92-93 for a two-day total of 185, followed by classmate Bryant Lung at 188 (98-90). The final golfer on the course for the devils was sophomore Carson Hall who had a two-day score of 233 (119-114).

Overall, the Dragons finished ninth in the tournament and the Devils 12th.

Both teams will have numerous golfers returning in 2017, with the Dragons bringing back three of their top five and the Devils four, and with both programs having JV squads to draw up more talent from. All in all, it was a season to remember for both teams and all their followers.