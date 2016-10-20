Local golf teams complete play at state tournament Lady Dragons make school history with tournament win Browning gets hands-on look at NASA’s latest robotics Local beautician celebrates 80th birthday Health Department appeals to November voters Betty R Toller Senior Profile: Craig Horton Helen F Hoffer Super Saturday at Freedom Field Lady Dragons hang on for five-set victory over Manchester Seventh Grade Lady Hounds are SHAC Tournament champions Peebles Elementary announces September Students of the Month Rideout’s Muffler celebrating 40th anniversary this month Senior Citizens levy will appear on November ballot Bonnie J Orr Dorothy M Edenfield Senior Profile: Grace Barge Jerry Paquette Dragons get big 38-20 win at Green Manchester takes varsity team titles at West Union Invitational Lady Devils knock off Peebles on Volley For the Cure Night Manhunt ends with arrest of alleged bank robber Senior Profile: Kelsey Friend Lady Dragons finish as District Runners-Up Sectional pairings announced for volleyball and soccer 2 and 3 and worried is me Patricia Clift Adams County Humane Agent saves abandoned dogs and puppies Tourism had major economic impact on Adams County in 2015 Senator Portman brings his campaign to Adams County Betty E Lawson Sanborn NAHS holds National Honor Society induction ceremonies Harlan W Benjamin Joyce A Lafferty Senior Profile: Lee Hesler Dragons get SHAC win, 2-1 over Fairfield North Adams tops Peebles in ‘Kickin Cancer’ battles Double duty coming at Boys’ State Golf Tournament as West Union and North Adams both qualify Humane Society providing ‘Straws For Paws’ North Adams Elementary honors students and staff Russell Rockwell Julie L Wagner Hobert C Robinson Samuel D McClellan Brenda S Bare Clarencce Walker Jr Dolly M Hilterbrandt Jack Roush Day returns to Manchester West Union FFA has busy opening to school year ODOT opens new full-service Maintenance Facility Peebles Elementary introduces Peer Mentoring program Frost is recipient of Morgan Memorial Scholarship Peebles Fire Department has a new addition Heritage Days return to Tranquility Wheat Ridge Olde Thyme Herb Fair and Harvest Festival begins Friday Caraway Farm hosts annual Pumpkin Festival ‘Run Gio’ makes a visit to Adams County Senior Profile: Mackenzie Smith West Union, North Adams grab top two spots in Division III golf sectional tournament This memory will live with me forever Will M Stern West Union and North Adams-State Bound! Lillian N Smith Betty R Shelton Barbara ER Bohl Brenda Farley Senior Profile: Caitlyn Bradford Dragons roar to 40-0 Homecoming victory Greyhounds take three of four races at annual Adams County Meet Monarch Meadows holds grand opening Discovering a touch of glass on Erie’s Shores Junior L Conaway William B Brumley Sr Fred G Davis Ohio Valley FFA Officers for 2016-17 named ACRMC Emergency Care Center renamed after Dr. Bruce Ashley West Union holds football Homecoming festivities First graders pick the Sheriff Cross honored by ODNR with the prestigious Cardinal Award Renowned Ohio artist visits WUHS Don and Venita Bowles named 2016 Outstanding Fair Supporters PES students part of new Lego League Ferno donates $2,500 to OVCTC From the cistern to the city water Basketball officiating class being offered in October Peebles rolls by West Union in straight sets Par for the course, Dragons sweep SHAC Golf titles Greyhounds hang on late for first win of 2016 season You have to understand the process to understand the job Alex K Miller Ann E Campbell Scott N Atkinson Senior Profile: Tyler Fowler Martin named to All-Tourney Team in North/South Battlefield Classic 200 years on the banks of the Ohio, in a little town called Moscow Edwin P Prince ACRMC Emergency Care Center renamed after Dr. Bruce Ashley Volleyball teams honor young cancer patient MHS honors veterans during pregame Kirker Covered Bridge gets a ‘Brown Goose’ facelift
Local golf teams complete play at state tournament

Written by Peoples Defender
Pictured here are the West Union and North Adams boys golf teams who participated in last weekend’s Division III state golf tournament. The Dragons placed ninth in the state and the Devils 12th.
Pictured here are the West Union and North Adams boys golf teams who participated in last weekend’s Division III state golf tournament. The Dragons placed ninth in the state and the Devils 12th.


Memorable experience for West Union, North Adams boys –

Story by Mark Carpenter –
Photos by Patrice Yezzi England –

Even though the final results may not have been what they hoped for, last Friday and Saturday will be two days that a group of young men from West Union and North Adams will not soon forget.  They spent those two days playing 36 holes of golf as part of an elite group of golfers, those competing in the OHSAA Division III State Tournament at the North Star Golf Club in Sunbury, Ohio.

West Union’s Eli Fuller follows through on one of his shots during last weekend’s state golf tournament at the North Star Golf Club.
West Union’s Eli Fuller follows through on one of his shots during last weekend’s state golf tournament at the North Star Golf Club.

When you are playing in the state tourney, the competition is pretty steep , but the Dragons were making their consecutive trip to state so the nerves may have been a little calmer than those of the North Adams boys, but both teams acclimated themselves well and took home a lifetime of memories.
The state championship went to Cincinnati Seven Hills while the individual state champion was Columbiana’s Jared Wilson, who shot 71 on both days for a 36-hole total of 142, winning the title by six strokes.
For West Union, the top two golfers in state play were dead even after 26 holes, with Craig Horton closing out his high school career with an 88 on the first day and an 83 on the second for a 171 total.  Even with Horton was Elijah McCarty, who went 82-89 and also finished at 171.  Jacob Pell was next for West Union, shooting 85 and 93 to finish at 178, with senior Tyler Fowler carding 87 on day one and following that up with a 95 for a total of 182.  Eli Fuller was the fifth Dragon on the course and he finished with a 188 (93-95).
North Adams was paced by lefty Noah Lung, who scored 91 on the first day and 87 on the second for a total of 178.  Senior Patrick England was next, finishing his high school golf days with a 94 on the first 18 and an 86 on the second, for a total of 180.  Junior Colt Shumaker fired a 92-93 for a two-day total of 185, followed by classmate Bryant Lung at 188 (98-90).  The final golfer on the course for the devils was sophomore Carson Hall who had a two-day score of 233 (119-114).
Overall, the Dragons finished ninth in the tournament and the Devils 12th.
Both teams will have numerous golfers returning in 2017, with the Dragons bringing back three of their top five and the Devils four, and with both programs having JV squads to draw up more talent from.  All in all, it was a season to remember for both teams and all their followers.

 

North Adams’ Bryant Lung lines up a putt in action from the Division III state golf tournament held last weekend.
North Adams’ Bryant Lung lines up a putt in action from the Division III state golf tournament held last weekend.

