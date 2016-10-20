Local golf teams complete play at state tournament Lady Dragons make school history with tournament win Browning gets hands-on look at NASA’s latest robotics Local beautician celebrates 80th birthday Health Department appeals to November voters Betty R Toller Senior Profile: Craig Horton Helen F Hoffer Super Saturday at Freedom Field Lady Dragons hang on for five-set victory over Manchester Seventh Grade Lady Hounds are SHAC Tournament champions Peebles Elementary announces September Students of the Month Rideout’s Muffler celebrating 40th anniversary this month Senior Citizens levy will appear on November ballot Bonnie J Orr Dorothy M Edenfield Senior Profile: Grace Barge Jerry Paquette Dragons get big 38-20 win at Green Manchester takes varsity team titles at West Union Invitational Lady Devils knock off Peebles on Volley For the Cure Night Manhunt ends with arrest of alleged bank robber Senior Profile: Kelsey Friend Lady Dragons finish as District Runners-Up Sectional pairings announced for volleyball and soccer 2 and 3 and worried is me Patricia Clift Adams County Humane Agent saves abandoned dogs and puppies Tourism had major economic impact on Adams County in 2015 Senator Portman brings his campaign to Adams County Betty E Lawson Sanborn NAHS holds National Honor Society induction ceremonies Harlan W Benjamin Joyce A Lafferty Senior Profile: Lee Hesler Dragons get SHAC win, 2-1 over Fairfield North Adams tops Peebles in ‘Kickin Cancer’ battles Double duty coming at Boys’ State Golf Tournament as West Union and North Adams both qualify Humane Society providing ‘Straws For Paws’ North Adams Elementary honors students and staff Russell Rockwell Julie L Wagner Hobert C Robinson Samuel D McClellan Brenda S Bare Clarencce Walker Jr Dolly M Hilterbrandt Jack Roush Day returns to Manchester West Union FFA has busy opening to school year ODOT opens new full-service Maintenance Facility Peebles Elementary introduces Peer Mentoring program Frost is recipient of Morgan Memorial Scholarship Peebles Fire Department has a new addition Heritage Days return to Tranquility Wheat Ridge Olde Thyme Herb Fair and Harvest Festival begins Friday Caraway Farm hosts annual Pumpkin Festival ‘Run Gio’ makes a visit to Adams County Senior Profile: Mackenzie Smith West Union, North Adams grab top two spots in Division III golf sectional tournament This memory will live with me forever Will M Stern West Union and North Adams-State Bound! Lillian N Smith Betty R Shelton Barbara ER Bohl Brenda Farley Senior Profile: Caitlyn Bradford Dragons roar to 40-0 Homecoming victory Greyhounds take three of four races at annual Adams County Meet Monarch Meadows holds grand opening Discovering a touch of glass on Erie’s Shores Junior L Conaway William B Brumley Sr Fred G Davis Ohio Valley FFA Officers for 2016-17 named ACRMC Emergency Care Center renamed after Dr. Bruce Ashley West Union holds football Homecoming festivities First graders pick the Sheriff Cross honored by ODNR with the prestigious Cardinal Award Renowned Ohio artist visits WUHS Don and Venita Bowles named 2016 Outstanding Fair Supporters PES students part of new Lego League Ferno donates $2,500 to OVCTC From the cistern to the city water Basketball officiating class being offered in October Peebles rolls by West Union in straight sets Par for the course, Dragons sweep SHAC Golf titles Greyhounds hang on late for first win of 2016 season You have to understand the process to understand the job Alex K Miller Ann E Campbell Scott N Atkinson Senior Profile: Tyler Fowler Martin named to All-Tourney Team in North/South Battlefield Classic 200 years on the banks of the Ohio, in a little town called Moscow Edwin P Prince ACRMC Emergency Care Center renamed after Dr. Bruce Ashley Volleyball teams honor young cancer patient MHS honors veterans during pregame Kirker Covered Bridge gets a ‘Brown Goose’ facelift
Sports

Lady Dragons make school history with tournament win

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
West Union’s Emilee Davis celebrates her goal that gave the Lady Dragons a 1-0 win over Northwest, the first tournament win in girls’ soccer in WUHS history.
West Union’s Emilee Davis celebrates her goal that gave the Lady Dragons a 1-0 win over Northwest, the first tournament win in girls’ soccer in WUHS history.

Story by Mark Carpenter –
Photo by Jamie Puckett –

Monday, Oct. 17 turned out to be a historic day for the West Union girls soccer program, one that the members of this year’s squad will not soon forget.  Winning three games in a season may not be impressive to some, but the 2016 Lady Dragons have set a record for wins in a season and even better, on Monday they did something no other team before them had done-win a sectional tournament game.
West Union was a number eight seed on the bracket and was matched up to host number nine seed Northwest, a team whose only win this season came in a 6-1 triumph over the Lady Dragons, but this time was going to be quite the opposite.
“My pregame talk with the girls on Monday was a little different,” said West Union head coach Kevin Hunter.  “We reflected on our season and the memories we had made, the obstacles we were faced with, and the challenges we overcame.  One of the girls said that she just didn’t want the season to end and I told them to just embrace the moment and reflect back on all they had done.  I explained to them that they were tied for the best record in school history and a win here would put them in the record books.”
As they have been in every game, the Lady Dragons were outnumbered roster-wise, but that obstacle was one they were used to.  “We were able to shut down their offensive threats and play from the heart the entire game,” said Hunter.  “Every girl contributed and gave it her all, the most any coach could ask for. At times I got so lost in the game that I didn’t even look at the scoreboard.”
If Hunter had glanced at the scoreboard in the first half, he would have seen his team take a 1-0 lead on a goal by sophomore Emilee Davis, which turned out to be all the offense the Lady Dragons needed.
“The girls went crazy after they drew first blood,” said Hunter.  “At halftime the girls were celebrating as if they had won the game and I had to remind them that there was 40 minutes left and they could celebrate after the final whistle.”
Holding the precarious one-goal lead, the Lady Dragons played a solid second half, according to Coach Hunter, winning nearly all of the 50/50 balls and keeping the Lady Mohawks off the scoreboard.
“When I looked at the clock and saw two minutes left, everything seemed to slow down and I am yelling at the girls to relax but it was like they never heard me,” added Hunter.  “They kept playing like they were the ones losing and then the whistle blew and the win set in.  The next 20 minutes were hugs and tears, laughter and joy, followed by prayers and a lot of pictures.”
The 1-0 win for the Lady Dragons was one for the record books and earned them a spot in a sectional title game, no small task for the usually outnumbered squad, but on one Monday night in October, a group of hustling young ladies made memories that they won’t soon forget.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 People's Defender