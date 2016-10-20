Health Department appeals to November voters Betty R Toller Senior Profile: Craig Horton Helen F Hoffer Super Saturday at Freedom Field Lady Dragons hang on for five-set victory over Manchester Seventh Grade Lady Hounds are SHAC Tournament champions Peebles Elementary announces September Students of the Month Rideout’s Muffler celebrating 40th anniversary this month Senior Citizens levy will appear on November ballot Bonnie J Orr Dorothy M Edenfield Senior Profile: Grace Barge Jerry Paquette Dragons get big 38-20 win at Green Manchester takes varsity team titles at West Union Invitational Lady Devils knock off Peebles on Volley For the Cure Night Manhunt ends with arrest of alleged bank robber Senior Profile: Kelsey Friend Lady Dragons finish as District Runners-Up Sectional pairings announced for volleyball and soccer 2 and 3 and worried is me Patricia Clift Adams County Humane Agent saves abandoned dogs and puppies Tourism had major economic impact on Adams County in 2015 Senator Portman brings his campaign to Adams County Betty E Lawson Sanborn NAHS holds National Honor Society induction ceremonies Harlan W Benjamin Joyce A Lafferty Senior Profile: Lee Hesler Dragons get SHAC win, 2-1 over Fairfield North Adams tops Peebles in ‘Kickin Cancer’ battles Double duty coming at Boys’ State Golf Tournament as West Union and North Adams both qualify Humane Society providing ‘Straws For Paws’ North Adams Elementary honors students and staff Russell Rockwell Julie L Wagner Hobert C Robinson Samuel D McClellan Brenda S Bare Clarencce Walker Jr Dolly M Hilterbrandt Jack Roush Day returns to Manchester West Union FFA has busy opening to school year ODOT opens new full-service Maintenance Facility Peebles Elementary introduces Peer Mentoring program Frost is recipient of Morgan Memorial Scholarship Peebles Fire Department has a new addition Heritage Days return to Tranquility Wheat Ridge Olde Thyme Herb Fair and Harvest Festival begins Friday Caraway Farm hosts annual Pumpkin Festival ‘Run Gio’ makes a visit to Adams County Senior Profile: Mackenzie Smith West Union, North Adams grab top two spots in Division III golf sectional tournament This memory will live with me forever Will M Stern West Union and North Adams-State Bound! Lillian N Smith Betty R Shelton Barbara ER Bohl Brenda Farley Senior Profile: Caitlyn Bradford Dragons roar to 40-0 Homecoming victory Greyhounds take three of four races at annual Adams County Meet Monarch Meadows holds grand opening Discovering a touch of glass on Erie’s Shores Junior L Conaway William B Brumley Sr Fred G Davis Ohio Valley FFA Officers for 2016-17 named ACRMC Emergency Care Center renamed after Dr. Bruce Ashley West Union holds football Homecoming festivities First graders pick the Sheriff Cross honored by ODNR with the prestigious Cardinal Award Renowned Ohio artist visits WUHS Don and Venita Bowles named 2016 Outstanding Fair Supporters PES students part of new Lego League Ferno donates $2,500 to OVCTC From the cistern to the city water Basketball officiating class being offered in October Peebles rolls by West Union in straight sets Par for the course, Dragons sweep SHAC Golf titles Greyhounds hang on late for first win of 2016 season You have to understand the process to understand the job Alex K Miller Ann E Campbell Scott N Atkinson Senior Profile: Tyler Fowler Martin named to All-Tourney Team in North/South Battlefield Classic 200 years on the banks of the Ohio, in a little town called Moscow Edwin P Prince ACRMC Emergency Care Center renamed after Dr. Bruce Ashley Volleyball teams honor young cancer patient MHS honors veterans during pregame Kirker Covered Bridge gets a ‘Brown Goose’ facelift Adams County Heritage Days are Sept. 30-Oct. 1 Lady Devils prevail 1-0 over Peebles on Kickin’ Cancer Night Senior Profile: Patrick Baldwin Michael W Milby
News

Health Department appeals to November voters

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment

image_186
Strict government mandates could leave the county without critical health services –

By Patricia Beech –

Are residents in danger of losing their local Health Department?
The short answer is yes! The longer answer – yes, if the department fails to the meet the state standards required for accreditation.
The Ohio Board of Health has mandated that all county health departments become accredited – a lengthy and costly process which places the very existence of many rural health departments in jeopardy.
Every county health department in Ohio must pay an initial $14,000 application fee, according to Dr. William Hablitzel, Commissioner of the Adam’s County’s Health Department.
“In cities and larger counties that application fee isn’t an issue,” Hablitzel explains. “The money we get to take care of the community and the people comes from the villages and the townships, and they can’t give anymore, they’ve given their all.”
The current funding provided by the county’s villages and townships will be inadequate to meet the bill for accreditation, so this November Adams County voters are being asked to pass a county-wide, five- year, .05 mill health services levy to ensure that county residents will continue to have local Health Department services.
Additionally, Hablitzel says that funding the Health Department through a levy will allow townships and villages to keep more of their own money for the benefit of their citizens.
So what will it cost? The average Adams County property owner should expect to pay about $14 a year, less than a nickel a day. In return the community benefits from the basic, but critical services provided by the Health Department including: immunizations for children and school nurses, a free clinic for the uninsured and under-insured, inspections of retail food operations, septic systems, swimming pools, hotels, and campgrounds, tracking and preventing the spread of communicable diseases such as the flu, and the ability to respond to emergency situations such as floods and severe storms.
In short, the problems they solve makes them the government agency that the public cannot safely do without.
So, what happens if the levy doesn’t pass?
“The director of the Ohio Department of Health has made it clear that he will have our responsibilities reassigned to other county health departments,” said Hablitzel. “That’s what we risk if we do not become accredited, having outsiders and other communities deciding what happens in our county.”
Hablitzel says he prefers a “neighbors helping neighbors” approach at the Health Department. “The state rules and codes have to be followed,” he explains. “But there’s also ways to meet the spirit of the rules so that it fits the community, and that’s what we’re always trying to do. When we go out to inspect a septic system for instance, if repairs are needed, we will often call the Office of Economic Development and try to find a grant to help the people find funding for the repairs to their system. That’s the kind of service and attention to the community that I don’t think we’ll see if we have to bring in outsiders from other health departments to do the job.”
For more information about the Adams County Health Department call (937) 544-5547.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 People's Defender