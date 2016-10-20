Betty R. Toller, 82 years, of Peebles passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016.

She was born in Adams County on July 5, 1934, the daughter of the late Charles and Velva (Hazelbaker) Pendell. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by one brother, and her husband Richard Toller, whom passed in 2001.

Betty is survived by her daughter Anna (Raymond) Caron of Peebles; one brother, Ray Pendell of West Union; two sisters, Mary Hansford of Williamsburg and Carol Pendell of Peebles; two grandchildren, Bobby and Jennifer; and two great-grandchildren, James and Brianna.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 at the Locust Grove Cemetery in Peebles.

Friends and family may call from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the Wallace Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles.