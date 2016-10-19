Senior Profile: Craig Horton

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME: Craig Horton

SCHOOL: West Union High School

PARENTS: Danny and Tina Horton

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL: Golf, Basketball

FAVORITE SPORT: Golf

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Playing in the Kiely Cup at the Canterbury Golf Course

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Conditioning

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT: Competing in two golf state championships

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP: None

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO: Scotland to play golf

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE: None listed

FAVORITE TV SHOWS: Golf Channel

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT: Science

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY: Playing golf

FAVORITE RESTAURANT: Buffalo Wild Wings

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH: Phil Mickelson

FUTURE PLANS: Go to college to become an Engineer