Senior Profile: Craig Horton

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME: Craig Horton
SCHOOL: West Union High School
PARENTS: Danny and Tina Horton
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL: Golf, Basketball
FAVORITE SPORT: Golf
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Playing in the Kiely Cup at the Canterbury Golf Course
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Conditioning
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT: Competing in two golf state championships
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP: None
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO: Scotland to play golf
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE: None listed
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: Golf Channel
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT: Science
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY: Playing golf
FAVORITE RESTAURANT: Buffalo Wild Wings
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH: Phil Mickelson
FUTURE PLANS: Go to college to become an Engineer