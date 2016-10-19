Helen Faye Hoffer, 86, of Kenton, Ohio, formerly of Portsmouth, passed away at 11 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016 at the Kenton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Adams County on June 25, 1930 to the late Merle “Doc” and Cora (Copas) Gordley. On Aug. 2, 1948 in Maysville, Ky., she married Harley Richard “Rich” Hoffer and he preceded her in death on March 10, 2011.

Helen is survived by her daughter, Jana (Dennis) Burns of Kenton and grandson, Jonathon Burns of Youngstown. She is preceded in death by her sisters, Oakley Brown, Opal Kidder, Edna Froman and Dorothy Maxam and her brother, Jakey Gordley.

Helen was a 1948 graduate of Jefferson High School. She retired from General Telephone Company and was a longtime union stewardess. She was a member of the G.T.E. Survivors Club in Portsmouth. Helen attended Faith Baptist Church in Kenton. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Portsmouth, where she participated in the S.O.S. Missions Circle.

Visitation for Helen F. Hoffer will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton.

The family will also receive friends at the Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home in Portsmouth on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016 from 4:-8 p.m. and one hour (10-11 a.m.) prior to the funeral service on Saturday. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 at the funeral home with Rev. John Gowdy officiating and interment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery near Peebles.

Memorials may be made to the Faith Baptist Church of Kenton Building Fund and /or the Temple Baptist Church in Portsmouth, S.O.S. Missionary Circle.