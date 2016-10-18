Super Saturday at Freedom Field

Story by Mark Carpenter –

Photo by Hold Photography –

After a long and exciting season for all, the surviving youth football programs in the area are all set for this coming Saturday, which will be a big day at Freedom Field in West Union. Saturday is the annual tradition of Bowl Day, culminating in the “Super Bowl”.

The action will begin at 3:30 p.m. with the third-fourth grade Sugar Bowl which will put the Eastern Brown JV versus the West Union JV. Up next at 5 p.m. will be the Rose Bowl, matching up the Manchester Varsity and the West Union Varsity (fifth and sixth graders).

The JV Super Bowl is set for 6:30 p.m. and will see Manchester battling North Adams, and the night concluded under the lights at 8 p.m. with the Varsity Super Bowl, pitting North Adams vs. Eastern Brown.