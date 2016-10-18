Super Saturday at Freedom Field Lady Dragons hang on for five-set victory over Manchester Seventh Grade Lady Hounds are SHAC Tournament champions Peebles Elementary announces September Students of the Month Rideout’s Muffler celebrating 40th anniversary this month Senior Citizens levy will appear on November ballot Bonnie J Orr Dorothy M Edenfield Senior Profile: Grace Barge Jerry Paquette Dragons get big 38-20 win at Green Manchester takes varsity team titles at West Union Invitational Lady Devils knock off Peebles on Volley For the Cure Night Manhunt ends with arrest of alleged bank robber Senior Profile: Kelsey Friend Lady Dragons finish as District Runners-Up Sectional pairings announced for volleyball and soccer 2 and 3 and worried is me Patricia Clift Adams County Humane Agent saves abandoned dogs and puppies Tourism had major economic impact on Adams County in 2015 Senator Portman brings his campaign to Adams County Betty E Lawson Sanborn NAHS holds National Honor Society induction ceremonies Harlan W Benjamin Joyce A Lafferty Senior Profile: Lee Hesler Dragons get SHAC win, 2-1 over Fairfield North Adams tops Peebles in ‘Kickin Cancer’ battles Double duty coming at Boys’ State Golf Tournament as West Union and North Adams both qualify Humane Society providing ‘Straws For Paws’ North Adams Elementary honors students and staff Russell Rockwell Julie L Wagner Hobert C Robinson Samuel D McClellan Brenda S Bare Clarencce Walker Jr Dolly M Hilterbrandt Jack Roush Day returns to Manchester West Union FFA has busy opening to school year ODOT opens new full-service Maintenance Facility Peebles Elementary introduces Peer Mentoring program Frost is recipient of Morgan Memorial Scholarship Peebles Fire Department has a new addition Heritage Days return to Tranquility Wheat Ridge Olde Thyme Herb Fair and Harvest Festival begins Friday Caraway Farm hosts annual Pumpkin Festival ‘Run Gio’ makes a visit to Adams County Senior Profile: Mackenzie Smith West Union, North Adams grab top two spots in Division III golf sectional tournament This memory will live with me forever Will M Stern West Union and North Adams-State Bound! Lillian N Smith Betty R Shelton Barbara ER Bohl Brenda Farley Senior Profile: Caitlyn Bradford Dragons roar to 40-0 Homecoming victory Greyhounds take three of four races at annual Adams County Meet Monarch Meadows holds grand opening Discovering a touch of glass on Erie’s Shores Junior L Conaway William B Brumley Sr Fred G Davis Ohio Valley FFA Officers for 2016-17 named ACRMC Emergency Care Center renamed after Dr. Bruce Ashley West Union holds football Homecoming festivities First graders pick the Sheriff Cross honored by ODNR with the prestigious Cardinal Award Renowned Ohio artist visits WUHS Don and Venita Bowles named 2016 Outstanding Fair Supporters PES students part of new Lego League Ferno donates $2,500 to OVCTC From the cistern to the city water Basketball officiating class being offered in October Peebles rolls by West Union in straight sets Par for the course, Dragons sweep SHAC Golf titles Greyhounds hang on late for first win of 2016 season You have to understand the process to understand the job Alex K Miller Ann E Campbell Scott N Atkinson Senior Profile: Tyler Fowler Martin named to All-Tourney Team in North/South Battlefield Classic 200 years on the banks of the Ohio, in a little town called Moscow Edwin P Prince ACRMC Emergency Care Center renamed after Dr. Bruce Ashley Volleyball teams honor young cancer patient MHS honors veterans during pregame Kirker Covered Bridge gets a ‘Brown Goose’ facelift Adams County Heritage Days are Sept. 30-Oct. 1 Lady Devils prevail 1-0 over Peebles on Kickin’ Cancer Night Senior Profile: Patrick Baldwin Michael W Milby James R Grooms Sr. Fall Festival crowns Little Miss and Mister UPDATE: Pike County multiple murder Investigation; redacted autopsy reports released West Union Elementary names August Students of the Month
Seventh Grade Lady Hounds are SHAC Tournament champions

The seventh grade Manchester Lady Hounds were crowned as champions of the SHAC Tournament last weekend, knocking off North Adams 22-25, 25-9, 25-10. They are pictured here with their hardware from the regular season and tournament, Front row, from left, Kayden Francis and Mckenzie Morrison; Middle row, from left, Grace Hackney, Jada Francis, and Makenzie Fischer; Back row, from left, Zoe Arnold, Head Coach Crystal Roberts, and Santana Stanfield.
North Adams is seventh grade tourney runner-up –

By Mark Carpenter –

As the high school squads in the county wind down their regular season, the junior high volleyball teams finished up their season last weekend at Fairfield High School, participating in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Tournament.  The big winners from Adams County were the seventh grade Manchester Lady Greyhounds, under the direction of Coach Crystal Roberts, who won three matches in the two days of play to capture the SHAC Tournament, beating county foe North Adams in the championship match.
The Lady Hounds began their march to the title by knocking off Peebles in the quarterfinals in a tight match, 25-21, 25-23.  That set up a semi-final match up with Fayetteville, where the Lady Hounds had a littler easier time, downing the Lady Rockets 25-7, 25-18.
The win over Fayetteville propelled Manchester into the Saturday championship game, where they faced off with Coach Rob Meade and his North Adams Lady Devils.  North Adams took the first set in a close one 25-22, but that loss must have lit a fire under the Lady Hounds as they came back with a vengeance and rolled in the next two sets, 25-9 and 25-10 to capture the SHAC championship trophy.
In the eighth grade tournament, Coach Meade took his eighth grade Lady Devils in as the number one seed, but they were upset in the quarterfinals by Ripley in three sets, 20-25, 25-20, 25-23.  Also in the eighth grade tourney, number five seed Peebles fell in the quarterfinals to Fayetteville, number six seed Manchester was ousted in the quarters by Lynchburg, and number 10 seed West Union fell in the first round to Eastern Brown.  Number four seeded Fayetteville eventually won the eighth grade tourney, upsetting third seed Lynchburg in the finals.
Adams County had two regular season champions in junior high volleyball as Manchester tied for first place in Division II in the seventh grade standings, even with Fairfield as both sported 9-3 conference marks.  North Adams captured the SHAC regular season title in eighth grade in Division II with an 11-2 record, while Peebles placed second in Division I at 8-5.

SHAC Junior High Volleyball Final Standings
Seventh Grade

The seventh grade girls from North Adams were runners-up in the SHAC Tournament, finishing their season with an overall record of 9-8. Front row, from left, Grace Pence, Sierra Kendall, Myla Toole, Calee Campbell, and Chelsy Conley; Back row, from left, Head Coach Rob Meade, Samara Myers, Lauren Eiterman, Annie Baker, Maleah Hall, Jadyn Wright, and Assistant Coach Jill Lahmers.
Division I
Ripley 7-4
Lynchburg  5-6
Peebles  3-8
Eastern 2-9
Division II
Fairfield  9-3
Manchester  9-3
Fayetteville  8-4
North Adams  7-5
Whiteoak  2-10

Eighth Grade
Division I
Lynchburg 11-2
Peebles  8-5
Eastern  4-9
Ripley  4-9

The eight grade girls from North Adams were regular season co-champions of the SHAC and finished with an overall record of 12-3. Front row, from left, DeLaney Harper, Marah Call, Wylie Shipley, Brooklyn Tolle, and Abby Grooms; Back row, from left, Head Coach Rob Meade, Sydney Collett, Aimee Waits, Bethany Merritt, Baylee Bagford, Jaden Smith, and Assistant Coach Jill Lahmers
West Union  0-13
Division II
North Adams   11-2
Fairfield  11-2
Fayetteville  9-4
Manchester  5-8

 

