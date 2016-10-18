Rideout’s Muffler celebrating 40th anniversary this month



Making certain their customers are ‘seen’, not ‘heard’ –

Story and photo by Patricia Beech –

Rideout’s Muffler Shop in West Union is marking a big milestone this month as they gear up to celebrate their 40th year of business.

John Rideout began operating his family-owned business in 1976 when he purchased the Gulf Station in Manchester.

“I bought my first pipe bender, a small inventory of mufflers and tubing, and started Rideout’s Muffler Shop,” he said.

In 1988 Rideout purchased land at 62 Rice Drive from the late Esther Green and built a new muffler shop. The new shop has three heavy duty lifts, two pipe benders, two heavy duty welders, and all the tools required for exhaust work.

His son Brian joined the business in 1981. “You don’t see too many fathers and sons who can work together,” said Rideout. “We’re the only professional shop around. You can’t count Midas as a professional shop because they hire people off the street. Other places just can’t do the quality work we do here.”

The Rideouts can cover 80 percent same day service with their large inventory of mufflers, tubing, pre-bent pipe, converters, flex-joints, flanges, clamps, gaskets, and a computer bend card system of over 10,000 pipes dating back to 1940’s cars and trucks.

“We can custom bend dual exhaust or copy any pattern our customers bring to the shop, if we don’t have a part, we can make it,” said Rideout, adding, “Our customers should be seen not heard.”

Rideouts is open from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m., Monday through Friday and Saturdays 8 a.m. to closing. They provide free written estimates.