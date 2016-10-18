Peebles Elementary announces September Students of the Month



Peebles Elementary School recently announced its Students of the Month for September. They are pictured here, in no particular order: Pre-school- Elizabeth Boldman, Kaydence Hauck, and Brianna Hedrick; Kindergarten- Landon Myers, Caleb Johnson, Khloe Tolle, Jaiden Vincent and Jasmine Woods; First Grade- Kendall Myers, Lillian Blythe, Amryn Carroll and Calen Vogler; Second Grade- Chloe Taylor, Brooklyn Mahan and Felissity Huff; Third Grade- Nash Grooms, Gracie Phillips, Chase Lewis, and Kyra Gray; Fourth Grade- Miranda Peyton, Kash Hayslip, Hayden Newkirk and Brayden Davis; Fifth Grade- Hailey Newman, Mason Hanes, Preston Evans and Renea Banks; Sixth Grade- Garrett Workman and Katie Lewis.