Dorothy M Edenfield Senior Profile: Grace Barge Jerry Paquette Dragons get big 38-20 win at Green Manchester takes varsity team titles at West Union Invitational Lady Devils knock off Peebles on Volley For the Cure Night Manhunt ends with arrest of alleged bank robber Senior Profile: Kelsey Friend Lady Dragons finish as District Runners-Up Sectional pairings announced for volleyball and soccer 2 and 3 and worried is me Patricia Clift Adams County Humane Agent saves abandoned dogs and puppies Tourism had major economic impact on Adams County in 2015 Senator Portman brings his campaign to Adams County Betty E Lawson Sanborn NAHS holds National Honor Society induction ceremonies Harlan W Benjamin Joyce A Lafferty Senior Profile: Lee Hesler Dragons get SHAC win, 2-1 over Fairfield North Adams tops Peebles in ‘Kickin Cancer’ battles Double duty coming at Boys’ State Golf Tournament as West Union and North Adams both qualify Humane Society providing ‘Straws For Paws’ North Adams Elementary honors students and staff Russell Rockwell Julie L Wagner Hobert C Robinson Samuel D McClellan Brenda S Bare Clarencce Walker Jr Dolly M Hilterbrandt Jack Roush Day returns to Manchester West Union FFA has busy opening to school year ODOT opens new full-service Maintenance Facility Peebles Elementary introduces Peer Mentoring program Frost is recipient of Morgan Memorial Scholarship Peebles Fire Department has a new addition Heritage Days return to Tranquility Wheat Ridge Olde Thyme Herb Fair and Harvest Festival begins Friday Caraway Farm hosts annual Pumpkin Festival ‘Run Gio’ makes a visit to Adams County Senior Profile: Mackenzie Smith West Union, North Adams grab top two spots in Division III golf sectional tournament This memory will live with me forever Will M Stern West Union and North Adams-State Bound! Lillian N Smith Betty R Shelton Barbara ER Bohl Brenda Farley Senior Profile: Caitlyn Bradford Dragons roar to 40-0 Homecoming victory Greyhounds take three of four races at annual Adams County Meet Monarch Meadows holds grand opening Discovering a touch of glass on Erie’s Shores Junior L Conaway William B Brumley Sr Fred G Davis Ohio Valley FFA Officers for 2016-17 named ACRMC Emergency Care Center renamed after Dr. Bruce Ashley West Union holds football Homecoming festivities First graders pick the Sheriff Cross honored by ODNR with the prestigious Cardinal Award Renowned Ohio artist visits WUHS Don and Venita Bowles named 2016 Outstanding Fair Supporters PES students part of new Lego League Ferno donates $2,500 to OVCTC From the cistern to the city water Basketball officiating class being offered in October Peebles rolls by West Union in straight sets Par for the course, Dragons sweep SHAC Golf titles Greyhounds hang on late for first win of 2016 season You have to understand the process to understand the job Alex K Miller Ann E Campbell Scott N Atkinson Senior Profile: Tyler Fowler Martin named to All-Tourney Team in North/South Battlefield Classic 200 years on the banks of the Ohio, in a little town called Moscow Edwin P Prince ACRMC Emergency Care Center renamed after Dr. Bruce Ashley Volleyball teams honor young cancer patient MHS honors veterans during pregame Kirker Covered Bridge gets a ‘Brown Goose’ facelift Adams County Heritage Days are Sept. 30-Oct. 1 Lady Devils prevail 1-0 over Peebles on Kickin’ Cancer Night Senior Profile: Patrick Baldwin Michael W Milby James R Grooms Sr. Fall Festival crowns Little Miss and Mister UPDATE: Pike County multiple murder Investigation; redacted autopsy reports released West Union Elementary names August Students of the Month SHAC streak continues for North Adams volleyball West Union volleyball picks up a pair of W’s Animal Shelter booth sees record crowds at Old Timer’s Day Festival Dragons top Manchester in Defender Bowl battle, 28-22 Senior Profile: Kendall Gallowitz Lady Dragons grab early lead in SHAC Tourney, final round is coming Friday Another Old Timer’s Days in the books and successful
Obituaries

Dorothy M Edenfield

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment

Dorothy Mae Long Edenfield  was born July 28, 1925 in Winchester, Ky. And  died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday morning, Oct.15, 2016, while a resident of Asbury Towers, Greencastle, Ind., after a shortdecline in health.
Dorothy was married to George Paul Edenfield of Seaman, born April 13, 1913 and who died July 19, 1989 in Mooresville, NC. They met while both were working for the
Crosley TV plant in Cincinnati and were married Nov. 27, 1947 at  the Covington (Ky.)
Methodist Church. They had 41 years of happy marriage, during which she was a housewife
and he was a farmer and postal worker. She had a previous short marriage to Elmo Snowdon
of Winchester, Ky. during World War II.
Dorothy is survived by son, George Ernest Edenfield, daughter-in-law, Anita Lynn Poole
Edenfield both of Greencastle, Ind.; grandchildren, George Edward Edenfield and wife Mary
Edenfield of Marengo, Aimee Lynn Edenfield Voskuhl of Wilmington, Lorena Elaine
Edenfield of Anchorage, Alaska, Sara Elizabeth Edenfield Hudson and husband David Hudson of Flora, Ill. She is also survived by seven great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
She is also preceded in death by her mother, Frances Long Abney, her sister Mary D. Long
Anderson, and her grandparents, William Henry Long and Susie Smith Long, who had raised
her as their child.
Visitation services will be held at Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home in Winchester on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016 from noon- 2 p.m. Visitation will be followed by a brief graveside service at 2:30 p.m. in the Cherry Fork Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her late husband George Edenfield.
Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association in lieu of flowers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 People's Defender