Dorothy M Edenfield

Dorothy Mae Long Edenfield was born July 28, 1925 in Winchester, Ky. And died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday morning, Oct.15, 2016, while a resident of Asbury Towers, Greencastle, Ind., after a shortdecline in health.

Dorothy was married to George Paul Edenfield of Seaman, born April 13, 1913 and who died July 19, 1989 in Mooresville, NC. They met while both were working for the

Crosley TV plant in Cincinnati and were married Nov. 27, 1947 at the Covington (Ky.)

Methodist Church. They had 41 years of happy marriage, during which she was a housewife

and he was a farmer and postal worker. She had a previous short marriage to Elmo Snowdon

of Winchester, Ky. during World War II.

Dorothy is survived by son, George Ernest Edenfield, daughter-in-law, Anita Lynn Poole

Edenfield both of Greencastle, Ind.; grandchildren, George Edward Edenfield and wife Mary

Edenfield of Marengo, Aimee Lynn Edenfield Voskuhl of Wilmington, Lorena Elaine

Edenfield of Anchorage, Alaska, Sara Elizabeth Edenfield Hudson and husband David Hudson of Flora, Ill. She is also survived by seven great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

She is also preceded in death by her mother, Frances Long Abney, her sister Mary D. Long

Anderson, and her grandparents, William Henry Long and Susie Smith Long, who had raised

her as their child.

Visitation services will be held at Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home in Winchester on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016 from noon- 2 p.m. Visitation will be followed by a brief graveside service at 2:30 p.m. in the Cherry Fork Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her late husband George Edenfield.

Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association in lieu of flowers.