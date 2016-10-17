Bonnie J Orr

Bonnie Jean Orr, 64, of West Union, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016 at the Batavia Nursing Care Center. She was born on Jan. 8, 1952 to the late Ernest and Dora Mae (Bays) Stegall.

A Memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 at the Wilson Home for Funerals in Manchester. Rev Roger Lovejoy will officiate.

Visitation will be Friday from 3- 5 p.m.