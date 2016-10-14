Jerry Paquette age 67 years of West Union, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016 at the University of Cincinnati Hospital. Mr. Paquette was born on June 4, 1949, the son of Helen (Hogue) Paquette and the late Jerry Earl Paquette in Gouverneur, NY.

Mr. Paquette served on the Adams County EMA board, Adams County Mass Casualty committee, was an amateur radio operator and part of the DeForrest amateur radio club, a volunteer examiner for amateur radio, and a sky warn weather spotter.

Survivors include his wife Kim Paquette of West Union; mother Helen Paquette of Beavercreek; three sons, Steve Paquette and Carrie of Amelia, John Haynes and Tracy of Rockledge, Fla., and Robert Haynes and Stephanie of El Paso,Texas; one brother ,Gary Paquette and Joyce of Vandalia: 15 grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016 at noon at the Thompson Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Military services by the Adams County Honor Guard. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 10 a.m.-noon. Following the services Mr. Paquette will be cremated.

Memorials can be made to the West Union Life Squad or the West Union Fire Department.

