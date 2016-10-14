Dragons get big 38-20 win at Green Manchester takes varsity team titles at West Union Invitational Lady Devils knock off Peebles on Volley For the Cure Night Manhunt ends with arrest of alleged bank robber Senior Profile: Kelsey Friend Lady Dragons finish as District Runners-Up Sectional pairings announced for volleyball and soccer 2 and 3 and worried is me Patricia Clift Adams County Humane Agent saves abandoned dogs and puppies Tourism had major economic impact on Adams County in 2015 Senator Portman brings his campaign to Adams County Betty E Lawson Sanborn NAHS holds National Honor Society induction ceremonies Harlan W Benjamin Joyce A Lafferty Senior Profile: Lee Hesler Dragons get SHAC win, 2-1 over Fairfield North Adams tops Peebles in ‘Kickin Cancer’ battles Double duty coming at Boys’ State Golf Tournament as West Union and North Adams both qualify Humane Society providing ‘Straws For Paws’ North Adams Elementary honors students and staff Russell Rockwell Julie L Wagner Hobert C Robinson Samuel D McClellan Brenda S Bare Clarencce Walker Jr Dolly M Hilterbrandt Jack Roush Day returns to Manchester West Union FFA has busy opening to school year ODOT opens new full-service Maintenance Facility Peebles Elementary introduces Peer Mentoring program Frost is recipient of Morgan Memorial Scholarship Peebles Fire Department has a new addition Heritage Days return to Tranquility Wheat Ridge Olde Thyme Herb Fair and Harvest Festival begins Friday Caraway Farm hosts annual Pumpkin Festival ‘Run Gio’ makes a visit to Adams County Senior Profile: Mackenzie Smith West Union, North Adams grab top two spots in Division III golf sectional tournament This memory will live with me forever Will M Stern West Union and North Adams-State Bound! Lillian N Smith Betty R Shelton Barbara ER Bohl Brenda Farley Senior Profile: Caitlyn Bradford Dragons roar to 40-0 Homecoming victory Greyhounds take three of four races at annual Adams County Meet Monarch Meadows holds grand opening Discovering a touch of glass on Erie’s Shores Junior L Conaway William B Brumley Sr Fred G Davis Ohio Valley FFA Officers for 2016-17 named ACRMC Emergency Care Center renamed after Dr. Bruce Ashley West Union holds football Homecoming festivities First graders pick the Sheriff Cross honored by ODNR with the prestigious Cardinal Award Renowned Ohio artist visits WUHS Don and Venita Bowles named 2016 Outstanding Fair Supporters PES students part of new Lego League Ferno donates $2,500 to OVCTC From the cistern to the city water Basketball officiating class being offered in October Peebles rolls by West Union in straight sets Par for the course, Dragons sweep SHAC Golf titles Greyhounds hang on late for first win of 2016 season You have to understand the process to understand the job Alex K Miller Ann E Campbell Scott N Atkinson Senior Profile: Tyler Fowler Martin named to All-Tourney Team in North/South Battlefield Classic 200 years on the banks of the Ohio, in a little town called Moscow Edwin P Prince ACRMC Emergency Care Center renamed after Dr. Bruce Ashley Volleyball teams honor young cancer patient MHS honors veterans during pregame Kirker Covered Bridge gets a ‘Brown Goose’ facelift Adams County Heritage Days are Sept. 30-Oct. 1 Lady Devils prevail 1-0 over Peebles on Kickin’ Cancer Night Senior Profile: Patrick Baldwin Michael W Milby James R Grooms Sr. Fall Festival crowns Little Miss and Mister UPDATE: Pike County multiple murder Investigation; redacted autopsy reports released West Union Elementary names August Students of the Month SHAC streak continues for North Adams volleyball West Union volleyball picks up a pair of W’s Animal Shelter booth sees record crowds at Old Timer’s Day Festival Dragons top Manchester in Defender Bowl battle, 28-22 Senior Profile: Kendall Gallowitz Lady Dragons grab early lead in SHAC Tourney, final round is coming Friday Another Old Timer’s Days in the books and successful Run Gio Foundation to hold Oct. 1 benefit in Adams County Betty L Kelley Tom Cross, ACTVB Director, to receive ODNR Cardinal Award
Dragons get big 38-20 win at Green

Friday, Oct. 7 turned out to be a memorable night for the West Union Dragons football program as they combined a steady offense with a swarming defense to defeat the Green Bobcats for the first time by a final score of 38-20.
By Mark Carpenter –

The successful 2016 season for the West Union Dragons football squad continued on Oct. 7 as the Dragons traveled to Franklin Furnace to do battle with the Green Bobcats, a team they had never beaten and had suffered a tough one-point loss to the previous year.  A different West Union team turned the tables this time as they handed the host Bobcats a solid 38-20 defeat.
The game got off to a rip-roaring start for the Dragons as Cory Clifford gathered in the opening kickoff and took it all the way to the house to give the Dragons the quick 6-0 advantage. After the two teams traded punts, the Bobcats score to tie the game at 6, but the Dragons answered with a six-play drive highlighted by a 40-yard run by quarterback Ryan Rothwell.  The drive ended with a Chris Silhavy touchdown run and the two-point conversion put West Union up 14-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Midway through the second period, the Bobcats scored again but failed on the two-point try, leaving the Dragons with a two-point lead.  That margin increased when Rothwell threw a 62-yard scoring pass to running back Clayton Madden and the Silhavy conversion put the Dragons up 22-12 at the halftime break.
The third quarter began with Green turning the ball over on downs and the Dragons capitalizing with another Silhavy scoring run and two-point conversion to make it 30-12, but the Cats responded with a nine-play scoring drive to pull back to within 30-20 early in the fourth quarter.
An interception by West Union’s Zach Best thwarted one Green scoring drive and on their ensuing possession, the Dragons scored on a pass from Rothwell to receiver Brandan Cornell.  It was Rothwell to Best for the two-point conversion and the Dragons had put the final nail in the coffin of a huge 38-20 road win over the Bobcats.
In the win, West Union was paced by Silhavy’s 20 carries for 96 yards, with Madden adding eight rushes for 73.  At quarterback, Rothwell was 8 for 15 for 205 yards and a pair of touchdowns.  The Dragon defense also came up big, getting quarterback sacks from Jordan Hendricks, Tylor Egnor, Robbie Nehus, Damon Webb, Silhavy, and Anthony Barr.
“I was so proud of our team tonight,” said West Union head coach Scott McFarland.  “We focused on improving our mental toughness and cutting down on mistakes, penalties, and turnovers, which turned out to be the difference in the game.  Our defense made a lot of plays in their backfield after the opening kickoff set the tone for us.  We have played close games every year with Green and it’s nice to pull off a victory tonight for our seniors and for Coach Darby, who the team dedicated the game to.”
“Tonight, we put the past behind us and finished the game strong.  It was a great total team effort by the Dragons, proud of this team.”
Fans have two more opportunities to see the 2016 Dragons in action.  On Oct, 21, the West Union squad crosses the river to battle the Mason County Royals and then on Oct. 28 will be back at Freedom Field in West Union to close out 2016, facing off with the North Adams Devils.

