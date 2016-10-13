Patricia Clift

Patricia “Pat” Clift age 70 years of Lynx, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016 at her residence. Mrs. Clift was born on March 21, 1940, the daughter of the late William and Catherine (Powers) Roser in Dayton. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Larry Clift Sr., two sons, Larry Clift Jr. and Billy Clift, daughter Laura Diane and great-granddaughter Paislee Dickens.

Mrs. Clift was the former owner and operator of Hickory Valley.

Survivors include three daughters, Cherie Clift Myers and husband Ron of Georgia, Catherine Clift Grooms and husband Bill of Lynx, and Nina Clift Davis and husband Dave of Lynx; one son, Patrick Clift and wife Karen of Dayton; one daughter-in-law Debbie Clift of Seaman; one sister, Betty Sandy and husband Wayne of Vandalia; three sister-in-laws, Velma Helton and Doyle of Beavercreek, Verna Clift of Trotwood, and Janet Clift of Ohio; several grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 at 2 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Anthony Young officiating. Burial will follow in the McKee Cemetery. Visitation will be held from noon until 2 p.m. the day of the service at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home.

