Lady Dragons finish as District Runners-Up



West Union will only lose one senior for 2017 season –

By Mark Carpenter –

The 2016 golf season came to a close on Oct. 4 for the West Union Lady Dragons, but it certainly will go down as one of the finest seasons for girls’ golf in school history. The Lady Dragons captured the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Tournament and also a Division II sectional title, playing with a young group that only boasted of one senior.

The season’s close came in the Division II District Tournament at the Upper Landsdowne Golf Course as the lady Dragons ran into the buzz saw that Coach Carl Schneider expected in the Waterford Lady Wildcats. There was only one team from districts allowed to move on to state and with Waterford having the top three individual golfers in the tournament, the Lady Cats moved on once again.

“Our girls faced an uphill battle against a Waterford team made up of mostly juniors and with two years of state tournament experience,” said Schneider. “Our girls played well, with the lowest District Tournament score in school history. The girls all were within a few strokes of each other so the consistency was nice.”

Sophomore Alex Clark paced the Lady Dragons at districts, firing a 49 on the front nine and then a 44 on the back to finish at 93, which was good for a tie for fifth in the overall individual standings. Next up for West Union was another sophomore, Lindsey Daniel, who scored a 99 (51-48), followed by yet another sophomore, Lucy Kersey at 100 (52-48). Senior Mackenzie Smith finished her high school golf career with a 103 (52-51) and finally, sophomore DeAnna Caraway sho t a 188 (65-53).

“”DeAnna had a rough day, but she was playing through a knee injury that has been bothering her for two weeks,” said Coach Schneider. “Alex had a couple of bad bounces or she could have qualified for state individually, as she was just four strokes away. I am excited for the next two years with these girls.”

“We will have to replace Mackenzie, as she gave us much needed senior leadership in several matches this year. Her scores will be hard to replace next year.”