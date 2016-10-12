Adams County Humane Agent saves abandoned dogs and puppies Tourism had major economic impact on Adams County in 2015 Senator Portman brings his campaign to Adams County Betty E Lawson Sanborn NAHS holds National Honor Society induction ceremonies Harlan W Benjamin Joyce A Lafferty Senior Profile: Lee Hesler Dragons get SHAC win, 2-1 over Fairfield North Adams tops Peebles in ‘Kickin Cancer’ battles Double duty coming at Boys’ State Golf Tournament as West Union and North Adams both qualify Humane Society providing ‘Straws For Paws’ North Adams Elementary honors students and staff Russell Rockwell Julie L Wagner Hobert C Robinson Samuel D McClellan Brenda S Bare Clarencce Walker Jr Dolly M Hilterbrandt Jack Roush Day returns to Manchester West Union FFA has busy opening to school year ODOT opens new full-service Maintenance Facility Peebles Elementary introduces Peer Mentoring program Frost is recipient of Morgan Memorial Scholarship Peebles Fire Department has a new addition Heritage Days return to Tranquility Wheat Ridge Olde Thyme Herb Fair and Harvest Festival begins Friday Caraway Farm hosts annual Pumpkin Festival ‘Run Gio’ makes a visit to Adams County Senior Profile: Mackenzie Smith West Union, North Adams grab top two spots in Division III golf sectional tournament This memory will live with me forever Will M Stern West Union and North Adams-State Bound! Lillian N Smith Betty R Shelton Barbara ER Bohl Brenda Farley Senior Profile: Caitlyn Bradford Dragons roar to 40-0 Homecoming victory Greyhounds take three of four races at annual Adams County Meet Monarch Meadows holds grand opening Discovering a touch of glass on Erie’s Shores Junior L Conaway William B Brumley Sr Fred G Davis Ohio Valley FFA Officers for 2016-17 named ACRMC Emergency Care Center renamed after Dr. Bruce Ashley West Union holds football Homecoming festivities First graders pick the Sheriff Cross honored by ODNR with the prestigious Cardinal Award Renowned Ohio artist visits WUHS Don and Venita Bowles named 2016 Outstanding Fair Supporters PES students part of new Lego League Ferno donates $2,500 to OVCTC From the cistern to the city water Basketball officiating class being offered in October Peebles rolls by West Union in straight sets Par for the course, Dragons sweep SHAC Golf titles Greyhounds hang on late for first win of 2016 season You have to understand the process to understand the job Alex K Miller Ann E Campbell Scott N Atkinson Senior Profile: Tyler Fowler Martin named to All-Tourney Team in North/South Battlefield Classic 200 years on the banks of the Ohio, in a little town called Moscow Edwin P Prince ACRMC Emergency Care Center renamed after Dr. Bruce Ashley Volleyball teams honor young cancer patient MHS honors veterans during pregame Kirker Covered Bridge gets a ‘Brown Goose’ facelift Adams County Heritage Days are Sept. 30-Oct. 1 Lady Devils prevail 1-0 over Peebles on Kickin’ Cancer Night Senior Profile: Patrick Baldwin Michael W Milby James R Grooms Sr. Fall Festival crowns Little Miss and Mister UPDATE: Pike County multiple murder Investigation; redacted autopsy reports released West Union Elementary names August Students of the Month SHAC streak continues for North Adams volleyball West Union volleyball picks up a pair of W’s Animal Shelter booth sees record crowds at Old Timer’s Day Festival Dragons top Manchester in Defender Bowl battle, 28-22 Senior Profile: Kendall Gallowitz Lady Dragons grab early lead in SHAC Tourney, final round is coming Friday Another Old Timer’s Days in the books and successful Run Gio Foundation to hold Oct. 1 benefit in Adams County Betty L Kelley Tom Cross, ACTVB Director, to receive ODNR Cardinal Award Seaman Fall Festival begins Wednesday, runs through Saturday Dragons still lead after two rounds of SHAC Golf, McCarty tops individual leader board Lady Dragons get SHAC win, downing Fayetteville 3-1 Overcoming obstacles, Pennywitt etches his name in MHS record books Dragons take first day lead in SHAC Golf Tourney New drug treatment offers more hope for recovering addicts Ronnie G Nace Lucille Wright Lois M Bixler
Tourism had major economic impact on Adams County in 2015

image_140According to the latest study by the Ohio Department of Development tourism growth in Adams County jumped by 8.1 percent, up three percent higher than the statewide average of 4.9 percent.
“What we’re witnessing now is unprecedented growth in the tourism industry here in Adams County,” said Tom Cross, Executive Director of the Adams County Travel and Visitors Bureau.
In the 2016 report on the Economic Impact of Tourism in Adams County, tourism revenue grew by 7.5 percent generating $34.2 million in sales in 2015 both directly and indirectly as a result of tourism in Adams County. The report by the Ohio Department of Development goes on to say that tourism in Adams County created $13.2 million in wages (up 7.32%) and $4.7 million (up 4.4%) in state, local and federal taxes. The findings also say tourism is an integral and driving component of the Adams County economy sustaining 7% of salaried employment and employing 601 people representing a 4 percent increase in tourism employment from the 2014 report. Tourism is a composite of various economic activities including recreation, retail, lodging, food and beverage.
Statewide visitors spent $32.8 billion across Ohio resulting in $49.7 billion total economic impact in 2015. Visits to Ohio destinations grew by 3.5 percent, hotel demand grew 3.1 percent.
Total Tourism Impact on Adams County for 2015
• $34.2 million in sales
• $13.2 million in wages and personal income
• $4.7 million in taxes
• 601 employed by tourism trade
Adams County tourism sustains 7% of private sector jobs in the county, and according to the report, tourism supports one in every 14 jobs in Adams County.
Southwest Ohio has a 23.4% share in Ohio tourism, including employment, and is tied with central Ohio as second largest generator of tourism dollars (and earnings) in Ohio. The northeast region leads the state in tourism. The largest generators of tourism in Ohio are Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Columbus.
The $34.2 million in sales represents the largest growth in Adams County tourism to date. The second largest was 2014 when $31.8 million was generated in Adams County as a result of tourism.
This continues a trend of increased tourism dollars flowing into Adams County. In 2013, according to the study, $29.1 million in sales were generated.
Tourism sales in Adams County were again led by (1) Retail Sales, (2) Food and  Beverage, (3) Transportation, (4) Recreation (hunting, hiking, outdoors), and (5) Lodging.
According to the report local taxes generated by tourism sales in Adams County increased as well generating $967,382 in local tax revenues. In state and federal taxes tourism generated $3,696,913.
In 2015 occupancy rates in Adams County lodging facilities increased by nearly 15 percent over 2014, outpacing the statewide average of 11 percent occupancy rates.
“Over the past few years the Bureau has explored different marketing strategies,” said Cross. “We improved our website, beefed up our social media presence, used imagery, engaged the media, improved access to visitor information, created visitor attractions, built relationships with the Cincinnati market and financed TV ads in both the Cincinnati and Columbus markets. Of course leading the way through this tourism boom is the Amish shops, Serpent Mound, Murphin Ridge Inn, The Edge of Appalachia Preserve, hunting and outdoor related activities, and the many festivals and events that draw visitors.  I expect that trend to continue for the foreseeable future.”

