Tourism had major economic impact on Adams County in 2015

According to the latest study by the Ohio Department of Development tourism growth in Adams County jumped by 8.1 percent, up three percent higher than the statewide average of 4.9 percent.

“What we’re witnessing now is unprecedented growth in the tourism industry here in Adams County,” said Tom Cross, Executive Director of the Adams County Travel and Visitors Bureau.

In the 2016 report on the Economic Impact of Tourism in Adams County, tourism revenue grew by 7.5 percent generating $34.2 million in sales in 2015 both directly and indirectly as a result of tourism in Adams County. The report by the Ohio Department of Development goes on to say that tourism in Adams County created $13.2 million in wages (up 7.32%) and $4.7 million (up 4.4%) in state, local and federal taxes. The findings also say tourism is an integral and driving component of the Adams County economy sustaining 7% of salaried employment and employing 601 people representing a 4 percent increase in tourism employment from the 2014 report. Tourism is a composite of various economic activities including recreation, retail, lodging, food and beverage.

Statewide visitors spent $32.8 billion across Ohio resulting in $49.7 billion total economic impact in 2015. Visits to Ohio destinations grew by 3.5 percent, hotel demand grew 3.1 percent.

Total Tourism Impact on Adams County for 2015

• $34.2 million in sales

• $13.2 million in wages and personal income

• $4.7 million in taxes

• 601 employed by tourism trade

Adams County tourism sustains 7% of private sector jobs in the county, and according to the report, tourism supports one in every 14 jobs in Adams County.

Southwest Ohio has a 23.4% share in Ohio tourism, including employment, and is tied with central Ohio as second largest generator of tourism dollars (and earnings) in Ohio. The northeast region leads the state in tourism. The largest generators of tourism in Ohio are Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Columbus.

The $34.2 million in sales represents the largest growth in Adams County tourism to date. The second largest was 2014 when $31.8 million was generated in Adams County as a result of tourism.

This continues a trend of increased tourism dollars flowing into Adams County. In 2013, according to the study, $29.1 million in sales were generated.

Tourism sales in Adams County were again led by (1) Retail Sales, (2) Food and Beverage, (3) Transportation, (4) Recreation (hunting, hiking, outdoors), and (5) Lodging.

According to the report local taxes generated by tourism sales in Adams County increased as well generating $967,382 in local tax revenues. In state and federal taxes tourism generated $3,696,913.

In 2015 occupancy rates in Adams County lodging facilities increased by nearly 15 percent over 2014, outpacing the statewide average of 11 percent occupancy rates.

“Over the past few years the Bureau has explored different marketing strategies,” said Cross. “We improved our website, beefed up our social media presence, used imagery, engaged the media, improved access to visitor information, created visitor attractions, built relationships with the Cincinnati market and financed TV ads in both the Cincinnati and Columbus markets. Of course leading the way through this tourism boom is the Amish shops, Serpent Mound, Murphin Ridge Inn, The Edge of Appalachia Preserve, hunting and outdoor related activities, and the many festivals and events that draw visitors. I expect that trend to continue for the foreseeable future.”