Adams County Humane Agent saves abandoned dogs and puppies Tourism had major economic impact on Adams County in 2015 Senator Portman brings his campaign to Adams County Betty E Lawson Sanborn NAHS holds National Honor Society induction ceremonies Harlan W Benjamin Joyce A Lafferty Senior Profile: Lee Hesler Dragons get SHAC win, 2-1 over Fairfield North Adams tops Peebles in ‘Kickin Cancer’ battles Double duty coming at Boys’ State Golf Tournament as West Union and North Adams both qualify Humane Society providing ‘Straws For Paws’ North Adams Elementary honors students and staff Russell Rockwell Julie L Wagner Hobert C Robinson Samuel D McClellan Brenda S Bare Clarencce Walker Jr Dolly M Hilterbrandt Jack Roush Day returns to Manchester West Union FFA has busy opening to school year ODOT opens new full-service Maintenance Facility Peebles Elementary introduces Peer Mentoring program Frost is recipient of Morgan Memorial Scholarship Peebles Fire Department has a new addition Heritage Days return to Tranquility Wheat Ridge Olde Thyme Herb Fair and Harvest Festival begins Friday Caraway Farm hosts annual Pumpkin Festival ‘Run Gio’ makes a visit to Adams County Senior Profile: Mackenzie Smith West Union, North Adams grab top two spots in Division III golf sectional tournament This memory will live with me forever Will M Stern West Union and North Adams-State Bound! Lillian N Smith Betty R Shelton Barbara ER Bohl Brenda Farley Senior Profile: Caitlyn Bradford Dragons roar to 40-0 Homecoming victory Greyhounds take three of four races at annual Adams County Meet Monarch Meadows holds grand opening Discovering a touch of glass on Erie’s Shores Junior L Conaway William B Brumley Sr Fred G Davis Ohio Valley FFA Officers for 2016-17 named ACRMC Emergency Care Center renamed after Dr. Bruce Ashley West Union holds football Homecoming festivities First graders pick the Sheriff Cross honored by ODNR with the prestigious Cardinal Award Renowned Ohio artist visits WUHS Don and Venita Bowles named 2016 Outstanding Fair Supporters PES students part of new Lego League Ferno donates $2,500 to OVCTC From the cistern to the city water Basketball officiating class being offered in October Peebles rolls by West Union in straight sets Par for the course, Dragons sweep SHAC Golf titles Greyhounds hang on late for first win of 2016 season You have to understand the process to understand the job Alex K Miller Ann E Campbell Scott N Atkinson Senior Profile: Tyler Fowler Martin named to All-Tourney Team in North/South Battlefield Classic 200 years on the banks of the Ohio, in a little town called Moscow Edwin P Prince ACRMC Emergency Care Center renamed after Dr. Bruce Ashley Volleyball teams honor young cancer patient MHS honors veterans during pregame Kirker Covered Bridge gets a ‘Brown Goose’ facelift Adams County Heritage Days are Sept. 30-Oct. 1 Lady Devils prevail 1-0 over Peebles on Kickin’ Cancer Night Senior Profile: Patrick Baldwin Michael W Milby James R Grooms Sr. Fall Festival crowns Little Miss and Mister UPDATE: Pike County multiple murder Investigation; redacted autopsy reports released West Union Elementary names August Students of the Month SHAC streak continues for North Adams volleyball West Union volleyball picks up a pair of W’s Animal Shelter booth sees record crowds at Old Timer’s Day Festival Dragons top Manchester in Defender Bowl battle, 28-22 Senior Profile: Kendall Gallowitz Lady Dragons grab early lead in SHAC Tourney, final round is coming Friday Another Old Timer’s Days in the books and successful Run Gio Foundation to hold Oct. 1 benefit in Adams County Betty L Kelley Tom Cross, ACTVB Director, to receive ODNR Cardinal Award Seaman Fall Festival begins Wednesday, runs through Saturday Dragons still lead after two rounds of SHAC Golf, McCarty tops individual leader board Lady Dragons get SHAC win, downing Fayetteville 3-1 Overcoming obstacles, Pennywitt etches his name in MHS record books Dragons take first day lead in SHAC Golf Tourney New drug treatment offers more hope for recovering addicts Ronnie G Nace Lucille Wright Lois M Bixler
News

Senator Portman brings his campaign to Adams County

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
Ohio Senator Rob Portman made a campaign stop last weekend in Peebles.
Ohio Senator Rob Portman made a campaign stop last weekend in Peebles.

Latest numbers show him with big lead in polls –

Story and photo by Patricia Beech –

Nearly 50 local Republicans gathered at the McCoy Lumber Depot in Peebles on Saturday, Oct. 8 for a meet and greet with United States Senator Rob Portman. Portman is running for re-election against Ohio’s former Democratic governor Ted Strickland.  The event was hosted by Jack and Sis McCoy.
Without mentioning Donald Trump by name, Portman told those present, “We’re in a race right now that’s incredibly important for our country. It’s not just another campaign. Think of the Supreme Court and the Second Amendment and excessive government regulations.”
A year ago the race between Portman and Strickland was expected to be a tight contest that could potentially result in Democrats wresting control of the Senate from Republicans.
However, in recent months Portman has pulled ahead in his re-election bid, leaving Strickland in the proverbial dust. Four October polls now show the Senator ahead of his Democratic opponent by as many as 17 points.
“Thanks to our strong grassroots support across Ohio, we have had an incredible quarter,” said Portman campaign staffer Michawn Rich. “We are continuing to set Ohio fundraising and grassroots records.” Rich said the campaign has surpassed 4.2 million voter contacts through their door-to-door and phone programs.
While Portman raised more than $4.5 million in the third quarter of 2016 from more than 20,000 individual donors across Ohio, funding from outside groups spending millions on ads hammering Strickland has put Portman comfortably ahead in the polls.
Portman has also won the backing of several key organizations including the Ohio Conference of Teamsters, the Ohio Fraternal Order of Police, the IUOE Local 18, and the United Mine Workers of America. All three supported former governor Strickland in past elections.
This week, Portman’s campaign released its latest TV ad featuring Rob’s wife Jane and 30 prominent African American pastors from around Ohio endorsing the Senator.
According to campaign insiders, “Ted Strickland was stuck on the defensive after the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and Harry Reid’s Senate Majority PAC announced they were cancelling an additional $1.1 million in TV ads on his behalf”, and finally the Cincinnati Enquirer reported that Strickland, “seemed almost resigned to his possible defeat” when he said to a group of reporters, “If I wake up the morning of November 9 and Hillary Clinton is the president-elect and I have not been successful, I will be a happy guy.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 People's Defender