NAHS holds National Honor Society induction ceremonies



The North Adams High School National Honor Society held their latest induction ceremony on Sept. 30. Seventeen new members were inducted which included juniors and seniors with a 3.65 grade point average and higher.

The guest speaker was Pastor Michael Parks, minister from Church 180 in Seaman. National Honor Society senior member Brooklyn Young began the ceremony with an opening prayer followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Adviser Cathy Liddle spoke on the purpose of the Honor Society, which is to recognize those students who have achieved high standards in academics, service, character and leadership.

Honor Society President Madelyn Toole began the candle lighting ceremony with a speech on Knowledge. She was followed by Vice President Kyle Johnson who spoke on the importance of Scholarship, then with Secretary Caitlin Young speaking on Service. Treasurer Jordyn Kell spoke on the moral importance of Character, and finally member Patrick England spoke on having good Leadership skills.

Johnson introduced the 17 new members with member Lexie Bunn presenting the official yellow rose to each newly inducted member. The introductions were followed by the members reciting a pledge led by President Toole.

The ceremony ended with a vocal performance by Luke Harvey, which was followed by a reception in the school’s Round Room for the new members and their families.

The newly inducted Honor Society members, who are pictured above in no particular order, were Rylee Clift, John Michael Farrell, Avery Harper, George Hesler, Taylor Hesler, Tyler Horsley, Madison Jenkins, Madison Jones, Sydney Kendall, Kirsten Kennedy, Bryant Lung, McKayla Raines, Allison Roades, Abbigale Eden Sexton, Ryan Shupert, Madison Siders, and Adison Wright.