Betty E Lawson Sanborn

Betty Ellen Lawson Sanborn, age 93 of Higginsport, Ohio, died Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at her daughter’s home in Batavia, Ohio. She was born August 21, 1923 in Genoa, Nebraska the daughter of the late Charles and Isabelle Lawson. Betty was also preceded in death by her husband – Earl Sanborn and her brother – Charlie Lawson.

She graduated from Genoa High School in Genoa, Nebraska in 1941 and briefly taught in a one room schoolhouse in rural Nebraska before qualifying for a job with the FBI in Washington, D.C. She worked in the offices of the FBI for nineteen years before retiring to raise her family. In Washington, Betty met a naval officer from Higginsport, Ohio who was stationed there during the war. On December 17, 1949 she married Earl Sanborn and they became parents of two daughters, Sandra and Nancy. Upon retirement, they moved briefly to Higginsport, then spent five years in Florida, finally moving back to Higginsport permanently in 1975. During her lifetime, Betty love taking care of her family. She enjoyed golfing, bingo and taking care of her grandchildren. After Earl’s death in 2007, Betty divided time between living with her daughters in Higginsport and Batavia. She enjoyed many years participating in the Clermont County Senior Services Adult Daycare program and loved playing cards and word search puzzles.

Betty is survived by her two daughters – Sandra (Leonard) Germann of Higginsport, Ohio and Nancy (Mark) Herron of Batavia, Ohio; five grandchildren – Christina (Brandon) Reed of Cincinnati, Ohio, Kelly Germann of Higginsport, Ohio and Nicholas, Lucas and Jared Herron of Batavia, Ohio.

Private graveside services will be held on Friday, October 14, 2016 at Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. Pastor Jay Madigan will officiate. There will be no visitation. Cahall Funeral Home of Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: Clermont County Senior Services Adult Daycare Center or to the Brown County Humane Society.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.Cahallfuneralhomes.com