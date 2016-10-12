Adams County Humane Agent saves abandoned dogs and puppies Tourism had major economic impact on Adams County in 2015 Senator Portman brings his campaign to Adams County Betty E Lawson Sanborn NAHS holds National Honor Society induction ceremonies Harlan W Benjamin Joyce A Lafferty Senior Profile: Lee Hesler Dragons get SHAC win, 2-1 over Fairfield North Adams tops Peebles in ‘Kickin Cancer’ battles Double duty coming at Boys’ State Golf Tournament as West Union and North Adams both qualify Humane Society providing ‘Straws For Paws’ North Adams Elementary honors students and staff Russell Rockwell Julie L Wagner Hobert C Robinson Samuel D McClellan Brenda S Bare Clarencce Walker Jr Dolly M Hilterbrandt Jack Roush Day returns to Manchester West Union FFA has busy opening to school year ODOT opens new full-service Maintenance Facility Peebles Elementary introduces Peer Mentoring program Frost is recipient of Morgan Memorial Scholarship Peebles Fire Department has a new addition Heritage Days return to Tranquility Wheat Ridge Olde Thyme Herb Fair and Harvest Festival begins Friday Caraway Farm hosts annual Pumpkin Festival ‘Run Gio’ makes a visit to Adams County Senior Profile: Mackenzie Smith West Union, North Adams grab top two spots in Division III golf sectional tournament This memory will live with me forever Will M Stern West Union and North Adams-State Bound! Lillian N Smith Betty R Shelton Barbara ER Bohl Brenda Farley Senior Profile: Caitlyn Bradford Dragons roar to 40-0 Homecoming victory Greyhounds take three of four races at annual Adams County Meet Monarch Meadows holds grand opening Discovering a touch of glass on Erie’s Shores Junior L Conaway William B Brumley Sr Fred G Davis Ohio Valley FFA Officers for 2016-17 named ACRMC Emergency Care Center renamed after Dr. Bruce Ashley West Union holds football Homecoming festivities First graders pick the Sheriff Cross honored by ODNR with the prestigious Cardinal Award Renowned Ohio artist visits WUHS Don and Venita Bowles named 2016 Outstanding Fair Supporters PES students part of new Lego League Ferno donates $2,500 to OVCTC From the cistern to the city water Basketball officiating class being offered in October Peebles rolls by West Union in straight sets Par for the course, Dragons sweep SHAC Golf titles Greyhounds hang on late for first win of 2016 season You have to understand the process to understand the job Alex K Miller Ann E Campbell Scott N Atkinson Senior Profile: Tyler Fowler Martin named to All-Tourney Team in North/South Battlefield Classic 200 years on the banks of the Ohio, in a little town called Moscow Edwin P Prince ACRMC Emergency Care Center renamed after Dr. Bruce Ashley Volleyball teams honor young cancer patient MHS honors veterans during pregame Kirker Covered Bridge gets a ‘Brown Goose’ facelift Adams County Heritage Days are Sept. 30-Oct. 1 Lady Devils prevail 1-0 over Peebles on Kickin’ Cancer Night Senior Profile: Patrick Baldwin Michael W Milby James R Grooms Sr. Fall Festival crowns Little Miss and Mister UPDATE: Pike County multiple murder Investigation; redacted autopsy reports released West Union Elementary names August Students of the Month SHAC streak continues for North Adams volleyball West Union volleyball picks up a pair of W’s Animal Shelter booth sees record crowds at Old Timer’s Day Festival Dragons top Manchester in Defender Bowl battle, 28-22 Senior Profile: Kendall Gallowitz Lady Dragons grab early lead in SHAC Tourney, final round is coming Friday Another Old Timer’s Days in the books and successful Run Gio Foundation to hold Oct. 1 benefit in Adams County Betty L Kelley Tom Cross, ACTVB Director, to receive ODNR Cardinal Award Seaman Fall Festival begins Wednesday, runs through Saturday Dragons still lead after two rounds of SHAC Golf, McCarty tops individual leader board Lady Dragons get SHAC win, downing Fayetteville 3-1 Overcoming obstacles, Pennywitt etches his name in MHS record books Dragons take first day lead in SHAC Golf Tourney New drug treatment offers more hope for recovering addicts Ronnie G Nace Lucille Wright Lois M Bixler
Adams County Humane Agent saves abandoned dogs and puppies

Written by Peoples Defender

image_141The Humane Society of Adams County (HSAC) has issued an urgent call for funds needed for more than 20 rescued dogs and puppies and one cat from a property in rural Adams County.
The dogs had been left without food or water in rancid conditions until their rescue in one of the county’s worst neglect raids, with authorities investigating the owners for possible animal neglect and cruelty violations. The condition of many of the animals was described by HSAC Humane Agent Melissa Downs as “skeletal to very poor” due to lack of food, water, and basic care.
Agent Downs said the public could help by donating funds to HSAC’s animal shelter in West Union to go toward the cost of medical care, re-feeding, and the other various needs of these dogs and cat, or in helping free up space at the shelter for the new animals by fostering or adopting an available dog or puppy.
A tip-off from a concerned landlord led to the HSAC investigation of the single home property.
All of the dogs are less than 20 pounds and most appear to be purebred Dachshunds or Dachshund mixes. The ages of the animals ranged from middle-aged adults to unweaned puppies. Several of the adult female dogs are visibly pregnant. The animals were taken from the home after the issuance of a search warrant following “immediate and serious” concerns by HSAC investigators for their welfare.
One deceased dog was removed from the property, and one animal was so frail when rescued that it died en route to the animal shelter; another died the next day.
All of the animals were found living in feces and urine-soaked buildings and sheds on the property and inside the house.
Humane Agent Downs said that rescues such as this are double-edged swords: there is no doubt that the animals’ lives were in jeopardy and removing them immediately was the right course of action, but the resources required to house and feed the dogs and cat, as well as to treat their medical issues and get them all vaccinated and sterilized, create a huge burden on the Humane Society and it’s staff.
HSAC has an “Adoption Guarantee” policy, which means that they will not euthanize a healthy animal in order to make space for new animals at the shelter. With only 20 dog kennels available, shelter staff have been forced to scramble to find placement for all of the dogs. Luckily, a few of the existing shelter dogs were able to go to temporary foster homes.
The shelter is still trying to find more foster homes and adopters for existing shelter dogs in order to free up more space for the incoming animals, some of which are living in temporary enclosures in the shelter’s staff break room. The break room has now been dubbed the “Maternity Ward” because many of the animals housed there are soon-to-be mothers or nursing young puppies.
Checks to help offset the cost of this animal neglect investigation may be written to “HSAC” and sent to P.O. Box 245, West Union, OH 45693. Please write “Dachshund Rescue” in the memo line. For more information about how you can help, please contact the HSAC Animal Shelter at (937) 544-8585.

