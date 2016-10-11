Joyce A Lafferty

Joyce Ann Lafferty, 78, of West Union, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman. She was born Oct. 9, 1938 in Tiffin Township in Adams County. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ora Johnson and Mary Jeanette (Young) Crawford.

She is survived by her husband Richard Lafferty of West Union and two sons, Greg Lafferty of West Union and Eric Lafferty of Covington, Ky.

She recently retired after 25 years of employment in the Adams County Auditor’s Office. She was the co-owner of Lafferty Funeral Home in Peebles, and also managed their Wallingford Bottled Gas business for many years

She was a member of the Peebles Methodist Church. She was a 1956 Graduate of West Union High School.

The visitation is Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The funeral service is Friday at 1 p.m. Pastor Steve Darby will officiate. The interment will be at West Union Cemetery.

Lafferty Funeral Home of West Union served the family.