Harlan W. Benjamin, 77, of Tiffin Township in Adams County, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 at his home. He was born Oct. 25, 1938 in Moscow, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Andrew and Catherine Mae (Peters) Benjamin and grandson, Anthony Wayne Benjamin, Jr.

A graveside memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family at the Glen Haven Cemetery in Harrison, Ohio.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 5211 Madison Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45227.

Lafferty Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.