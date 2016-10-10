Senior Profile: Lee Hesler

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME: Lee Hesler
SCHOOL: North Adams High School
PARENTS: Dusty and Carrie Hesler
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL: Soccer, Track, Football
FAVORITE SPORT: Soccer
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Teaches leadership and responsibility and how to be a team player
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing and taking the blame for plays gone wrong
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT: Scoring a goal
from the half line
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP: AC/DC
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO: Europe
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE: “Remember the Titans”
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: Sportscenter
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT: Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY: Showing dairy cows
FAVORITE RESTAURANT: O’Charley’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH: Tom Brady
FUTURE PLANS: Play college soccer and then teach Vocational Agriculture