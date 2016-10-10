Senior Profile: Lee Hesler

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME: Lee Hesler

SCHOOL: North Adams High School

PARENTS: Dusty and Carrie Hesler

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL: Soccer, Track, Football

FAVORITE SPORT: Soccer

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Teaches leadership and responsibility and how to be a team player

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing and taking the blame for plays gone wrong

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT: Scoring a goal

from the half line

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP: AC/DC

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO: Europe

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE: “Remember the Titans”

FAVORITE TV SHOWS: Sportscenter

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT: Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY: Showing dairy cows

FAVORITE RESTAURANT: O’Charley’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH: Tom Brady

FUTURE PLANS: Play college soccer and then teach Vocational Agriculture