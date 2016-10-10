Samuel D McClellan

Samuel D. “Sam” McClellan, 93 years of Seaman, passed away Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown.

Sam was born Sept. 8, 1923 on the family farm in Tranquility, the son of the late Walter and Nancy (Kincaid) McClellan. Beside his parents, Sam was preceded in death by three brothers Hoyt, Craig and Horace McClellan; one sister Maxine Satterfield.

Sam served his country during World War II in the US Army. He was a life member of the Charles H. Eyre American Legion Post #633 in Seaman and a member of the Adams County Honor Guard. Sam was a member of the Seaman United Presbyterian Church where he served as the Sunday School Superintendent. Sam served the Seaman Community as the Fire Chief for many years and served on Town Council. Sam drove the Seaman Route for Pennington Bakery for 18 years and worked for the Neighborhood Youth Corp. Sam and Mary Lou owned and operated the McClellan’s Frosty Freeze in Seaman for 21 years.

On June 19, 1946, he was united in marriage to Mary Lou (Post) McClellan who survives and they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this year. He is also survived by son Gary McClellan and Bonnie; daughter and son-in-law Sue Call and Gary both of West Union; three grandchildren Brent (Angie) McClellan, Julie (Jason) Cook, Summer (Chad) Ayres; six great grandchildren Alec and Livia McClellan, Morgan and Parker Cook, Abigail and Cassidy Ayres; brother Dean (Lea Jean) McClellan of Seaman; sister Nan Guthrie of Greenville; nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2016 at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Homes, Lewis-Sullivan Chapel in Seaman.

Burial will follow in the Tranquility Cemetery with Military Graveside Rites conducted by the Adams County Honor Guard.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016 from 5- 8 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Homes, Lewis-Sullivan Chapel.

Memorials may be made to the Seaman Lions Club.