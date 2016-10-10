Senior Profile: Lee Hesler Dragons get SHAC win, 2-1 over Fairfield North Adams tops Peebles in ‘Kickin Cancer’ battles Double duty coming at Boys’ State Golf Tournament as West Union and North Adams both qualify Humane Society providing ‘Straws For Paws’ North Adams Elementary honors students and staff Russell Rockwell Julie L Wagner Hobert C Robinson Samuel D McClellan Brenda S Bare Clarencce Walker Jr Dolly M Hilterbrandt Jack Roush Day returns to Manchester West Union FFA has busy opening to school year ODOT opens new full-service Maintenance Facility Peebles Elementary introduces Peer Mentoring program Frost is recipient of Morgan Memorial Scholarship Peebles Fire Department has a new addition Heritage Days return to Tranquility Wheat Ridge Olde Thyme Herb Fair and Harvest Festival begins Friday Caraway Farm hosts annual Pumpkin Festival ‘Run Gio’ makes a visit to Adams County Senior Profile: Mackenzie Smith West Union, North Adams grab top two spots in Division III golf sectional tournament This memory will live with me forever Will M Stern West Union and North Adams-State Bound! Lillian N Smith Betty R Shelton Barbara ER Bohl Brenda Farley Senior Profile: Caitlyn Bradford Dragons roar to 40-0 Homecoming victory Greyhounds take three of four races at annual Adams County Meet Monarch Meadows holds grand opening Discovering a touch of glass on Erie’s Shores Junior L Conaway William B Brumley Sr Fred G Davis Ohio Valley FFA Officers for 2016-17 named ACRMC Emergency Care Center renamed after Dr. Bruce Ashley West Union holds football Homecoming festivities First graders pick the Sheriff Cross honored by ODNR with the prestigious Cardinal Award Renowned Ohio artist visits WUHS Don and Venita Bowles named 2016 Outstanding Fair Supporters PES students part of new Lego League Ferno donates $2,500 to OVCTC From the cistern to the city water Basketball officiating class being offered in October Peebles rolls by West Union in straight sets Par for the course, Dragons sweep SHAC Golf titles Greyhounds hang on late for first win of 2016 season You have to understand the process to understand the job Alex K Miller Ann E Campbell Scott N Atkinson Senior Profile: Tyler Fowler Martin named to All-Tourney Team in North/South Battlefield Classic 200 years on the banks of the Ohio, in a little town called Moscow Edwin P Prince ACRMC Emergency Care Center renamed after Dr. Bruce Ashley Volleyball teams honor young cancer patient MHS honors veterans during pregame Kirker Covered Bridge gets a ‘Brown Goose’ facelift Adams County Heritage Days are Sept. 30-Oct. 1 Lady Devils prevail 1-0 over Peebles on Kickin’ Cancer Night Senior Profile: Patrick Baldwin Michael W Milby James R Grooms Sr. Fall Festival crowns Little Miss and Mister UPDATE: Pike County multiple murder Investigation; redacted autopsy reports released West Union Elementary names August Students of the Month SHAC streak continues for North Adams volleyball West Union volleyball picks up a pair of W’s Animal Shelter booth sees record crowds at Old Timer’s Day Festival Dragons top Manchester in Defender Bowl battle, 28-22 Senior Profile: Kendall Gallowitz Lady Dragons grab early lead in SHAC Tourney, final round is coming Friday Another Old Timer’s Days in the books and successful Run Gio Foundation to hold Oct. 1 benefit in Adams County Betty L Kelley Tom Cross, ACTVB Director, to receive ODNR Cardinal Award Seaman Fall Festival begins Wednesday, runs through Saturday Dragons still lead after two rounds of SHAC Golf, McCarty tops individual leader board Lady Dragons get SHAC win, downing Fayetteville 3-1 Overcoming obstacles, Pennywitt etches his name in MHS record books Dragons take first day lead in SHAC Golf Tourney New drug treatment offers more hope for recovering addicts Ronnie G Nace Lucille Wright Lois M Bixler Time to change those soccer rules Senior Profile: Hannah Grimes ‘Cruising up and down the main drag all night long’ Community effort erects town clock S Bridge to be replaced on Graces Run Road Senior Profile: Brittany Caldwell Lady Dragons break ACCC course record
North Adams tops Peebles in ‘Kickin Cancer’ battles

North Adams goalkeeper Cole Wagner reaches out to grab this ball before Peebles’ Weston Browning can turn a round and get a shot off in action from Saturday’s boys soccer game in Seaman, won by the Green Devils 8-1.
Story and photos by Mark Carpenter –

It was another day for a good cause at North Adams High School on Saturday, Oct. 1 as the soccer squads at North Adams welcomed the teams from Peebles High School for the third annual “Kickin Cancer” event, non-conference games benefitting the family of 11-year old Drew Reid, a North Adams student who is bravely battling the disease.
The day began with the boys teams from North Adams and Peebles taking the pitch for their action, and the game was totally dominated by the Green Devils.  The home team raced to a 4-1 halftime advantage and then added four more in the second half to claim an 8-1 victory.

North Adams senior Kitasha Mesmer battles for possession with Peebles’ Kim Kreal (17) during this action from last weekend’s “Kickin Cancer” event at North Adams High School. Mesmer scored her first goal of the season to help her team to a 3-1 win over the Lady Indians.
The lone Peebles goal came from Bostin Robinson, while the Devils got another hat trick from leading scorer and senior Patrick England, two goals from senior Kain Turner, another from senior Randall Hayslip, one from senior Ben Figgins, and another from junior Tyler Horsley.
It was appropriate that the Devils got so many goals from their seniors because the day was also Senior Recognition Day at NAHS and between the boys and girls games, ceremonies were held to honor the senior from all four teams on hand.
The girls’ teams then took the field as the oft-injured Lady Devils and Coach Dave D’Avignon continued to mix and match lineups and position to offset the numerous injuries that have beset their team.  On Saturday, the Lady Devils were missing junior Brooklyn Wylie, who is out for the season as is senior Jordyn Kell with a serious quad injury.
“The darn injuries this year have been driving us crazy and giving us a challenge to meet our goals,” said Coach D’Avignon.  “Losing Jordyn as well as Brooklyn for the rest of the season hurts but we have no choice to employ the ‘next man up’ principle.  Other girls will have to step up as we approach the tournament.”

The family of 11-year old Drew Reid, center with hat, was in attendance at Saturday’s “Kickin Cancer” soccer games at North Adams High School.
The game began in a show of respect for the senior Kell, as she was allowed to take the field for an honorary kickoff on her Senior Day.  “I want to thank Peebles coach Gus Denzik and their players for allowing us to do that for Jordyn,” said D’Avignon.  “I know it meant a lot to her and we appreciate the good sportsmanship.”
As far as the game itself, after missing time with an ankle injury, North Adams junior Lakyn Hupp has returned and she got her team on the board first at the 30:57 mark of the first half, scoring off an assist from senior Kitasha Mesmer.  That was the only goal of the first half which ended with the home team up 1-0.
Six minutes into the second half, it was Hupp again doing the damage, getting an unassisted goal as her initial shot was stopped by the Peebles keeper but Hupp was able to corral the rebound and get it into the goal to make it 2-0.
The final North Adams goal of the day came from senior Kitasha Mesmer, her first of an injury-plagued year for her.  Mesmer took a high, centering pass from Hupp and headed the ball into the net to give her team a three-goal advantage with 11:47 to play.

North Adams senior Jordyn Kell, left, out for the season with an injury, opened last Saturday’s game with a ceremonial kick off.
Peebles finally got on the board with five minutes to go when Lady Indians’ senior Skylar Newman was credited with a goal when a ball bounced off a North Adams defender and into the net.  That as the final score of the contest, won by North Adams 3-1, improving North Adams to 8-2-2 on the season.  (The Lady Devils grabbed their ninth win on Wednesday night with a 5-0 win over Fayetteville.)
“Saying goodbye to the seniors is always a hard thing to do,” said Coach D’Avignon.  “It is especially true about this group of seniors because, not only are they outstanding young ladies, but they have been instrumental in establishing Lady Devils girls’ soccer as one of the best in Southeast District.  In four years they have never known a losing season which is a far cry from what it used to be.”
All four teams will now look to close out their regular seasons and look forward to this weekend’s tournament draw, where they will find out what trail their postseason might take.

