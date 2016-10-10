Julie L Wagner

Julie Lynn (Yah Yah) Wagner, 15, of Manchester, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville, Ky. She was born Aug. 30, 2001 in Cincinnati.

She is survived by her parents Derek and Susie Wagner of Manchester; her siblings, Heather Roush of Manchester, Cara (Trevor) Blankenship of Mt. Olivet, Ky., Grace Wagner of San Antonio, Texas, Hannah Wagner of Manchester, Ryan Wagner of Manchester and Ciara Wagner of Manchester; paternal grandmother, Linda Rossman of Manchester; one nephew, Em Proffitt of Manchester; one niece, Ariana Alexander of Manchester and several aunts, uncles, cousins and many more family and friends.

She had some very special teachers and aides at Manchester Local School that also loved her. Yah Yah was a special child. She would keep her brother and sisters up many nights with her loud voice, that you could not really understand, but she seemed to get her point across, but in the morning she would give you that million dollar smile and all would be forgotten. Our home will wish we could hear her loud voice keeping us up one last time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc., 205 South Cherry Street, West Union, Ohio 45693.

A private memorial service will be held at her home at the convenience of the family. Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.