Humane Society providing ‘Straws For Paws’

Stop in at the Humane Society’s new Animal Shelter Tuesday through Saturday between 11 a.m and 3 p.m. to pick up flakes of straw for your pet.

Thanks to a very generous donation of straw by Dinsmore Farm and Fleet of West Union, the Humane Society is able to offer the straw for free to residents who are experiencing financial difficulties and cannot afford straw to insulate their pets’ outdoor doghouses this winter.

The straw is in limited quantity and will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Animal Shelter is located in West Union at 11481 State Route 41, between the Adams County Shelter for the Homeless and Tractor Supply Company.

For more information about the Straws for Paws program or about the Humane Society of Adams County, please call (937) 544-8585 or email adamscountyanimals@gmail.com.