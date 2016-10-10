Dragons get SHAC win, 2-1 over Fairfield



Story and photo by Mark Carpenter –

The young and aggressive squad of the West Union boys soccer team, under the guidance of head coach Kevin Hunter, took to their home field on Wednesday, Oct. 5 to face off with the Fairfield Lions in a Southern Hills Athletic Conference contest.

The game was tight, tense, and physical from start to finish as neither team played exceptionally well, but the Dragons ended up playing just well enough to win.

All of the scoring came in the first half of the game, with the Dragons going on top 2-0, getting goals from the new-look Andre Wolke and from Nathan Greene. The Lions managed to get one past West Union keeper Chase Cumings, who then relinquished those duties in the second half to Greene.

The second 40 minutes of action might not have gone on any soccer instructional videos, but what was important was that the Dragons did just enough to keep the Lions from getting any good scoring opportunities and held on for the one-goal victory.

“We are happy with the league win,” said Coach Hunter. “We showed moments of greatness and then 30 seconds later, they became moments of shame. We will see how well our boys play after getting some constructive criticism.”

The answer to Hunter;s question was to come rather quickly as the Dragons were back in action on Thursday, Oct, 6, this time on the road at Portsmouth West in non-conference action.

Another big test comes to finish the regular season for the Dragons, as they travel to North Adams on Oct. 14 to close out the regular season and SHAC season. The Green devils only managed to top West Union 1-0 in their earlier meeting, so the Oct. 14 game should be a real thriller for both sides.