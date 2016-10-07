West Union FFA has busy opening to school year



By Jamie Puckett –

FFA is in full swing at West Union High School. In the freshman classes, students ordered their FFA jackets for their official dress uniforms. Students are required to have official dress to attend the National Convention which in coming up in October in Indianapolis.

The FFA club was an essential part of the Annual Junior Fair Board Beef BBQ. Students stayed after school to split wood and to manage the beef cooking.

The first field trip for the upper class students was a trip to the Farm Science Review in London, Ohio. The Farm Science Review is a showcase of agricultural equipment and techniques for today’s farmer.

Agricultural companies including, but not limited to, Case, International Harvester, John Deere, and other familiar brands showcased their new technology for the agricultural field. The exhibit is over 80 acres and thousands of people attend the event on an annual basis. Students were permitted to enter the farm equipment to see how it works and the students were given live demonstrations