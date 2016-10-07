Peebles Elementary introduces Peer Mentoring program

Submitted by Sarah Hardin –

Students at Peebles Elementary will be participating in a Peer Mentoring program in the 2016-17 school year. The mentoring program offers several benefits for not only the students, but will positively impact the school as a whole.

Initially, the mentoring program will comprise of sixth and first grade students. The sixth grade students were nominated to be mentors by their classroom teachers. To be accepted as a mentor, each student was required to fill out an application and provide recommendations from two teachers. The chosen mentors have each been paired up with a first grade student. The mentors will serve as older role models and friends for the younger students.

They will also assist their mentees with homework, answer questions, and provide support with friendships and school. Over time, the Peer Mentoring program will expand, so additional students and grade levels will have an opportunity to participate and benefit from the positive peer interactions. Each of the students involved in the program are excited to begin.

The following are responses from sixth grade students, in regards to why they wanted to be a student mentor: “I would like to make a positive impact on school”, “I want to be a student mentor so I can make a difference in somebody’s life” , “I enjoy helping people and working with kids” , “I want to be a good role model” , “I want the kid’s to know there is someone listening” , and “I like helping young kids.”