ODOT opens new full-service Maintenance Facility

Written by Peoples Defender
ODOT representatives, along with state and public officials, were part of the contingent on hand on Sept. 28 for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new ODOT maintenance facility in West Union.
ODOT representatives, along with state and public officials, were part of the contingent on hand on Sept. 28 for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new ODOT maintenance facility in West Union.


Adams County crews move into new home in West Union –

With construction finished and the move completed, crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) in Adams County have a new highway maintenance facility to call home.
“In an effort to update antiquated systems and buildings, the department has been investing in its county facilities throughout the state as they are needed, and building new sites such as this in Adams County will do much to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of our crews’ daily operations,” said ODOT District 9 Deputy Director Vaughn Wilson.
To commemorate this important project, ODOT, joined by the contractors, state and local officials, and members of the general public, hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house on Sept. 28.
The former garage has been replaced with a full-service maintenance facility due to the mechanical, technical and physical condition of the complex, which had become outdated and more difficult and costly to repair.
During the open house, guests were able to tour the new facility, which is located on a 15-acre site off CIC Boulevard in West Union, across the highway from the old garage on S.R. 41.
At a cost of approximately $6 million, the new complex includes a nearly 18,400-square-foot truck storage building and a 5,232-square foot officeand maintenance building with advanced technical and electronic systems.
The site also houses a 5,040-square foot cold storage building, salt and materials storage buildings, and fuel storage.
Along with the new storage capacity and updated technology, the facility will have climate and temperature controls, and the site is being constructed with energy savings and efficiency in mind, with high-efficient lighting, heating and cooling systems.
Construction took approximately 15 months to complete, and this project is part of a $17.6 million, multi-site contract in which the contractors, Shook Construction, have also replaced District 9 facilities in Brown and Ross counties.

