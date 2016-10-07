Jack Roush Day returns to Manchester West Union FFA has busy opening to school year ODOT opens new full-service Maintenance Facility Peebles Elementary introduces Peer Mentoring program Frost is recipient of Morgan Memorial Scholarship Peebles Fire Department has a new addition Heritage Days return to Tranquility Wheat Ridge Olde Thyme Herb Fair and Harvest Festival begins Friday Caraway Farm hosts annual Pumpkin Festival ‘Run Gio’ makes a visit to Adams County Senior Profile: Mackenzie Smith West Union, North Adams grab top two spots in Division III golf sectional tournament This memory will live with me forever Will M Stern West Union and North Adams-State Bound! Lillian N Smith Betty R Shelton Barbara ER Bohl Brenda Farley Senior Profile: Caitlyn Bradford Dragons roar to 40-0 Homecoming victory Greyhounds take three of four races at annual Adams County Meet Monarch Meadows holds grand opening Discovering a touch of glass on Erie’s Shores Junior L Conaway William B Brumley Sr Fred G Davis Ohio Valley FFA Officers for 2016-17 named ACRMC Emergency Care Center renamed after Dr. Bruce Ashley West Union holds football Homecoming festivities First graders pick the Sheriff Cross honored by ODNR with the prestigious Cardinal Award Renowned Ohio artist visits WUHS Don and Venita Bowles named 2016 Outstanding Fair Supporters PES students part of new Lego League Ferno donates $2,500 to OVCTC From the cistern to the city water Basketball officiating class being offered in October Peebles rolls by West Union in straight sets Par for the course, Dragons sweep SHAC Golf titles Greyhounds hang on late for first win of 2016 season You have to understand the process to understand the job Alex K Miller Ann E Campbell Scott N Atkinson Senior Profile: Tyler Fowler Martin named to All-Tourney Team in North/South Battlefield Classic 200 years on the banks of the Ohio, in a little town called Moscow Edwin P Prince ACRMC Emergency Care Center renamed after Dr. Bruce Ashley Volleyball teams honor young cancer patient MHS honors veterans during pregame Kirker Covered Bridge gets a ‘Brown Goose’ facelift Adams County Heritage Days are Sept. 30-Oct. 1 Lady Devils prevail 1-0 over Peebles on Kickin’ Cancer Night Senior Profile: Patrick Baldwin Michael W Milby James R Grooms Sr. Fall Festival crowns Little Miss and Mister UPDATE: Pike County multiple murder Investigation; redacted autopsy reports released West Union Elementary names August Students of the Month SHAC streak continues for North Adams volleyball West Union volleyball picks up a pair of W’s Animal Shelter booth sees record crowds at Old Timer’s Day Festival Dragons top Manchester in Defender Bowl battle, 28-22 Senior Profile: Kendall Gallowitz Lady Dragons grab early lead in SHAC Tourney, final round is coming Friday Another Old Timer’s Days in the books and successful Run Gio Foundation to hold Oct. 1 benefit in Adams County Betty L Kelley Tom Cross, ACTVB Director, to receive ODNR Cardinal Award Seaman Fall Festival begins Wednesday, runs through Saturday Dragons still lead after two rounds of SHAC Golf, McCarty tops individual leader board Lady Dragons get SHAC win, downing Fayetteville 3-1 Overcoming obstacles, Pennywitt etches his name in MHS record books Dragons take first day lead in SHAC Golf Tourney New drug treatment offers more hope for recovering addicts Ronnie G Nace Lucille Wright Lois M Bixler Time to change those soccer rules Senior Profile: Hannah Grimes ‘Cruising up and down the main drag all night long’ Community effort erects town clock S Bridge to be replaced on Graces Run Road Senior Profile: Brittany Caldwell Lady Dragons break ACCC course record Dragons roll in county gridiron battle Down to last play, Hounds fall in heartbreaker I never won, but those lawn games were special times Donnie Austin Shari R Hiltibran Bentonville hosts 40th Annual Harvest Festival West Union soccer teams sweep Williamsburg, St. Patrick “Rockin” the mats again Senior Profile: Brittany Caldwell Sylvester Mefford Local teens selected to State 4-H Teen Leadership Council Connect with Serpent Mound over Old Timer’s Days Guthrie to speak about pests and diseases in beekeeping
News, Sports

Jack Roush Day returns to Manchester

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
Manchester native and NASCAR icon Jack Roush will be back in town this Sunday for the annual Jack Roush Day.
Manchester native and NASCAR icon Jack Roush will be back in town this Sunday for the annual Jack Roush Day.

Village prepared for big turnout –

By Patricia Beech –

Racing legend Jack Roush returns to his hometown of Manchester on Sunday, Oct. 9 for a day of car showmanship on the banks of the Ohio River.
Hundreds are expected to attend the annual event honoring Roush who has been inducted into the International Motorsports Hall of Fame and the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame.
Roush is the co-founder and owner of Roush Fenway Racing (a NASCAR team headquartered in North Carolina) and Chairman of the Board for Roush Enterprises – the parent company of Roush Racing, Roush Industries, Roush Performances, and Roush Clean Tech. His companies employ more than 2,000 people throughout North America and Europe.
Rarely seen without his trademark Panama hat, the racing entrepreneur and automotive engineer and designer, is known on the NASCAR circuit as “The Cat in the Hat”. In his hometown, he’s known as the man who makes Christmas a little brighter.
“The money we’ve raised with Jack’s help purchased Manchester’s Christmas decorations, as well as street lighting and a down-town clock,” said Earl “Buster” Ruark, Director of Jack Roush Day activities. “Over the past 13 years, I expect that Jack has brought in somewhere around $150,000 for the town.”
The event is expected to draw several hundred people to the River Barn on Route 52 west of downtown Manchester where several hundred show cars will be displayed.
“We had 291 cars last year,” said Ruark. “We’ve had a lot of people calling about the show, so it sounds like it will be a good year.”
Village officials say they expect a good turnout for all the traditional Jack Roush Day events including the car show, the Dinner with Jack, the auction of racing collectibles and NASCAR memorabilia, and the Burn-Out.
“I’d like to invite the whole public to come down and enjoy a beautiful Sunday on the river,” said Manchester Mayor Robert Hilderbrand. “Everyone is invited to come down and visit with Jack, who will be signing autographs.”
The Car and Truck Show registration is 10 a.m.- 1p.m. Judging will be at 1:30 p.m. and trophies will be awarded at 3 p.m.
Lunch with Jack will be held at noon in the Manchester Community Center. Tickets are $20. Call (937) 549-3628 for reservations.
The Memorabilia Auction begins at 1:30 p.m. and will feature items autographed by Roush and NASCAR drivers. According to Ruark,throughout the year Roush sends various items for the auction including tires,  racing helmets, wheels, die casts, race car body parts, racing hats – all autographed by Jack and other NASCAR drivers.
Following the auction, there will be an autograph session. Caps and t-shirts will be available.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 People's Defender