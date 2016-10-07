Jack Roush Day returns to Manchester

Village prepared for big turnout –

By Patricia Beech –

Racing legend Jack Roush returns to his hometown of Manchester on Sunday, Oct. 9 for a day of car showmanship on the banks of the Ohio River.

Hundreds are expected to attend the annual event honoring Roush who has been inducted into the International Motorsports Hall of Fame and the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame.

Roush is the co-founder and owner of Roush Fenway Racing (a NASCAR team headquartered in North Carolina) and Chairman of the Board for Roush Enterprises – the parent company of Roush Racing, Roush Industries, Roush Performances, and Roush Clean Tech. His companies employ more than 2,000 people throughout North America and Europe.

Rarely seen without his trademark Panama hat, the racing entrepreneur and automotive engineer and designer, is known on the NASCAR circuit as “The Cat in the Hat”. In his hometown, he’s known as the man who makes Christmas a little brighter.

“The money we’ve raised with Jack’s help purchased Manchester’s Christmas decorations, as well as street lighting and a down-town clock,” said Earl “Buster” Ruark, Director of Jack Roush Day activities. “Over the past 13 years, I expect that Jack has brought in somewhere around $150,000 for the town.”

The event is expected to draw several hundred people to the River Barn on Route 52 west of downtown Manchester where several hundred show cars will be displayed.

“We had 291 cars last year,” said Ruark. “We’ve had a lot of people calling about the show, so it sounds like it will be a good year.”

Village officials say they expect a good turnout for all the traditional Jack Roush Day events including the car show, the Dinner with Jack, the auction of racing collectibles and NASCAR memorabilia, and the Burn-Out.

“I’d like to invite the whole public to come down and enjoy a beautiful Sunday on the river,” said Manchester Mayor Robert Hilderbrand. “Everyone is invited to come down and visit with Jack, who will be signing autographs.”

The Car and Truck Show registration is 10 a.m.- 1p.m. Judging will be at 1:30 p.m. and trophies will be awarded at 3 p.m.

Lunch with Jack will be held at noon in the Manchester Community Center. Tickets are $20. Call (937) 549-3628 for reservations.

The Memorabilia Auction begins at 1:30 p.m. and will feature items autographed by Roush and NASCAR drivers. According to Ruark,throughout the year Roush sends various items for the auction including tires, racing helmets, wheels, die casts, race car body parts, racing hats – all autographed by Jack and other NASCAR drivers.

Following the auction, there will be an autograph session. Caps and t-shirts will be available.