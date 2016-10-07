Dolly M Hilterbrandt

Dolly Maxine Hilterbrandt, 86 years of Piketon, passed away on Tuesday Oct. 4, 2016 at the Eagle Creek Nursing Center in West Union.

She was born in Adams County on Oct. 27, 1929, the daughter of the late Oscar Layton and Nora Alice (Miller) Hilterbrandt. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by two sisters, Alpha Jones and Alma Hilterbrandt and four brothers, Lloyd, Jesse, Edward and James Hilterbrandt, and several nieces and nephews.

Dolly is survived by her brother, Joe Hilterbrandt of Piketon, one niece Bonnie Jones of Winchester, as well as several great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday Oct. 12, 2016 at 11 a.m. at the White Oak Cemetery in White Oak.

Friends may call from 9- 10 a.m.on Wednesday Oct. 12, 2016 at the Bradford- Sullivan funeral home in Winchester.