Clarencce Walker Jr

Clarence Walker, Jr, 84, of Aurora, Ind., died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016 at his home. He was born in West Union on Feb. 5, 1932, to the late Clarence Walker Sr, and Evelyn (Himes) Walker.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10 at the Wilson Home for Funerals in Manchester. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday from 1 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.