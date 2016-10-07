Brenda S Bare

Brenda Sue Bare, 70, of Jefferson Township in Adams County, died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016 at the home of her daughter in Anderson Township in Hamilton County. She was born July 20, 1946 in Richwood, West Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Eugene and Desree (Dameron) Wilson.

The visitation is Tuesday, October 11, 2016 from 1- 3 p.m. at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The funeral service is at 3 p.m. Evangelist Julie Horsley and Pastor Roger Bare, Sr. will officiate. Mrs. Bare will be cremated after the service.

Memorial donations may be made to the Blue Creek Community Church, c/o Amy Horsley, 700 Moon Hollow Road, Stout, Ohio 45684.