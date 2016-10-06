Will M Stern

Will Michael Stern, 39 years of Winchester, passed away on Tuesday Oct. 5, 2016 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Brown County on July 12, 1977, the son of the late Michael Stern. Besides his father, Will is preceded by his daughter, Kirstin and maternal grandparents, Jay and Eileen Easter and Raymond and Barbara Tincher.

Will is survived by his mother, Carma (Mike) Tincher of Winchester; son, Ethan Michael Stern; two sisters, Emily Stern of Dayton and Elizabeth (Russell) Warren of Peebles; step-mother, Regina Cullpepper-Huff of Kentucky; several nieces and nephews: Allen Head, Connor Head, Reagan Warren and Ryne Warren and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 at the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home in Winchester. Burial will follow at the Cherry Fork Cemetery.

Friends may call from 5- 8 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 8, 2016 at the funeral home.

The family requests donations to benefit Ethan Stern, C/O First State Bank.