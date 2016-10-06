Sports West Union and North Adams-State Bound! About Peoples Defender Written by Peoples Defender October 6, 2016 Leave a comment It has never happened before but it will happen on Oct. 14 as two boys golf squads from Adams County will be part of the OHSAA State Tournament, played at the North Star Golf Club in Sunbury. By virtue of their 1-2 finish in the Division III District Tournament on Oct. 3, West Union and North Adams will be competing for state championships in golf. For the Dragons it will be a return to state for the second straight season, while for North Adams it is the first state trip since 2001. Above the two teams posed together after Monday’s district play. Front row, from left, Bryant Lung, Jacob Pell, Noah Lung, Tyler Fowler, and Carson Hall: Back row, from left, North Adams Head Coach Ammon Mitchell, Elijah McCarty, Colt Shumaker, Craig Horton, Patrick England, Eli Fuller, West Union Assistant Coach Arianna Bowles, and West Union Head Coach Carl Schneider. Look for more on the distric tournament in our weekend edition sports pages. Photo by Patrice Yezzi England