Lillian N Smith

Lillian “Bunny” Noralie Smith, age 55 of Springboro, Ohio, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Bunny was born Nov. 1, 1960 in Cincinnati, the daughter of the late Chester and Rosalie (Carroll) Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother – Gary Smith.

Mrs. Smith is survived by her fiancé – John; two daughters, Kimberly Cain and husband Terry of New Port Richey, Fla. and Vanessa Benson and husband Brant of Springboro; one son, Michael Trombley and wife Emilee of Manchester; one brother, Steven Smith and wife Cheryl of Michigan; one sister, Barbara Smith of Manchester; and six grandchildren – Dustin, Dylan, Dakota, Tristan, Hailey and Carter.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab with cremation following.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, 1080 Nimitzview Drive, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230.