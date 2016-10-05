Brenda Farley, age 67 years of Aberdeen, passed away on Monday, Oct. 3, 2016 at her residence. Mrs. Farley was born June 29, 1949, the daughter of the late George and Della Drake in Columbus.
Following cremation a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral home is serving the family.
Brenda Farley
Brenda Farley, age 67 years of Aberdeen, passed away on Monday, Oct. 3, 2016 at her residence. Mrs. Farley was born June 29, 1949, the daughter of the late George and Della Drake in Columbus.