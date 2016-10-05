Betty R Shelton, 75, of Bethel, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 at the Bethesda North Hospital. She was born in Manchester on Dec. 10, 1940 to the late Herald and Edna (Scott) Foster.

Funeral services were held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Wilson Home for Funerals. Burial followed at the Manchester Cemetery.