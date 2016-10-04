Senior Profile: Caitlyn Bradford Dragons roar to 40-0 Homecoming victory Greyhounds take three of four races at annual Adams County Meet Monarch Meadows holds grand opening Discovering a touch of glass on Erie’s Shores Junior L Conaway William B Brumley Sr Fred G Davis Ohio Valley FFA Officers for 2016-17 named ACRMC Emergency Care Center renamed after Dr. Bruce Ashley West Union holds football Homecoming festivities First graders pick the Sheriff Cross honored by ODNR with the prestigious Cardinal Award Renowned Ohio artist visits WUHS Don and Venita Bowles named 2016 Outstanding Fair Supporters PES students part of new Lego League Ferno donates $2,500 to OVCTC From the cistern to the city water Basketball officiating class being offered in October Peebles rolls by West Union in straight sets Par for the course, Dragons sweep SHAC Golf titles Greyhounds hang on late for first win of 2016 season You have to understand the process to understand the job Alex K Miller Ann E Campbell Scott N Atkinson Senior Profile: Tyler Fowler Martin named to All-Tourney Team in North/South Battlefield Classic 200 years on the banks of the Ohio, in a little town called Moscow Edwin P Prince ACRMC Emergency Care Center renamed after Dr. Bruce Ashley Volleyball teams honor young cancer patient MHS honors veterans during pregame Kirker Covered Bridge gets a ‘Brown Goose’ facelift Adams County Heritage Days are Sept. 30-Oct. 1 Lady Devils prevail 1-0 over Peebles on Kickin’ Cancer Night Senior Profile: Patrick Baldwin Michael W Milby James R Grooms Sr. Fall Festival crowns Little Miss and Mister UPDATE: Pike County multiple murder Investigation; redacted autopsy reports released West Union Elementary names August Students of the Month SHAC streak continues for North Adams volleyball West Union volleyball picks up a pair of W’s Animal Shelter booth sees record crowds at Old Timer’s Day Festival Dragons top Manchester in Defender Bowl battle, 28-22 Senior Profile: Kendall Gallowitz Lady Dragons grab early lead in SHAC Tourney, final round is coming Friday Another Old Timer’s Days in the books and successful Run Gio Foundation to hold Oct. 1 benefit in Adams County Betty L Kelley Tom Cross, ACTVB Director, to receive ODNR Cardinal Award Seaman Fall Festival begins Wednesday, runs through Saturday Dragons still lead after two rounds of SHAC Golf, McCarty tops individual leader board Lady Dragons get SHAC win, downing Fayetteville 3-1 Overcoming obstacles, Pennywitt etches his name in MHS record books Dragons take first day lead in SHAC Golf Tourney New drug treatment offers more hope for recovering addicts Ronnie G Nace Lucille Wright Lois M Bixler Time to change those soccer rules Senior Profile: Hannah Grimes ‘Cruising up and down the main drag all night long’ Community effort erects town clock S Bridge to be replaced on Graces Run Road Senior Profile: Brittany Caldwell Lady Dragons break ACCC course record Dragons roll in county gridiron battle Down to last play, Hounds fall in heartbreaker I never won, but those lawn games were special times Donnie Austin Shari R Hiltibran Bentonville hosts 40th Annual Harvest Festival West Union soccer teams sweep Williamsburg, St. Patrick “Rockin” the mats again Senior Profile: Brittany Caldwell Sylvester Mefford Local teens selected to State 4-H Teen Leadership Council Connect with Serpent Mound over Old Timer’s Days Guthrie to speak about pests and diseases in beekeeping Old Timers Days Festival Cornhole Tournament is this week Defender Bowl coming Thursday Bentonville Harvest Festival holds Toddler Pageants 40th Anniversary Bentonville Harvest Festival hosts Baby Show 9/11 Reminds Us That We Are All Americans Lady Dragons are 2016 County Cup winners Bob Birchfield Senior Profile: Ryan Henderson Dragons take JV golf match Another rough night for Greyhounds, Notre Dame rolls to big win Remembering 9/11-15 years later Hughes honored at GABP Concussions and Youth Sports Roberta Newman to retire after more than 46 years at First State Bank Reaching out to the Baton Rouge flood victims Bentonville Harvest Festival celebrates its 40th anniversary Fire it up! Annual Jr. Fair BBQ cooks up another savory fare Lady Indians take down Whiteoak in four sets Senior Profile: Zack Best
News

Monarch Meadows holds grand opening

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
Adams County Commissioner Ty Pell, center, handles the ribbon-cutting duties at Tuesday’s grand opening ceremonies for the new Monarch Meadows facility in Seaman.
Adams County Commissioner Ty Pell, center, handles the ribbon-cutting duties at Tuesday’s grand opening ceremonies for the new Monarch Meadows facility in Seaman.


Facility brings new life to senior living and medical care –

Story and photo by Patricia Beech –

Visitors turned out Tuesday for the long-awaited grand opening of Monarch Meadows next to the Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman. The 55,000 square foot facility is typical of a new generation of upscale retirement and nursing homes providing a range of health and senior living options said Scott Sprenger, President of Continuing  Healthcare Solutions.
Sprenger said the lack of high-quality facilities in the state of Ohio motivated his company to move toward nursing/retirement homes that are less like the “institutional tile floor, two-to-three bed wards of the  past”.
“We wanted to take this concept of state-of-the-art facilities with  private rooms and restaurant-style dining and incorporate it into our  campuses to create a homelike environment that provides skilled  nursing, assisted living, and rehabilitation services,” said Sprenger.
Monarch Meadows features 50 spacious private rooms with flat-screen TV’s, WiFi service,and handicapped accessible bathrooms.  Additionally, it offers 12 assisted living suites with 590 square feet of space housing a living room, bedroom, kitchenette, handicap-accessible bath, as well as flat-screen TV and WiFi.  Residents also have access to a theater room, a salon, a game room, a  restaurant-style dining area that seats 50, and several lounge areas with flat screen TV’s, fireplaces, and stylish home-furnishings.
“We are offering these specialized activities and all the amenities that someone who is living here or staying here for skilled nursing could want to make themselves as comfortable as possible,” said  Sprenger.
A number of assisted-living residents will be admitted following the grand opening, but the facility must wait several weeks for state certification.
“Once we have certification we’ll be able to provide services for people whose care is billed to Medicare and Medicaid,” said facility  Director Matthew Smith. “For now, we are licensed to accommodate residents in our beautiful assisted-living suites where they will have their own lounge and meal service, completely separated from the  nursing care unit.”
Following certification 21 residents from the Hillside Nursing Home in Lawshe will be moved to the new facility.
Smith said he expects the number of staff employed at the facility will increase from 50 to 75 or more following certification.
“This is a huge building and we’re going to need more help later on,” he said.
Health care providers at Hillside are preparing for the move which is expected to take place within weeks.
Neita Nicely, Activity Director at Hillside said all the staff is eager for the move to happen. “We’re  very happy with this new facility,” she said. “We only had one activity room at the old place, here we have the game room and the theater room so space will no longer be a problem.”
Adams County Commissioner Paul Worley told those attending the grand opening that  the facility represents the ability for local families to stay close.  “One of Adams County’s greatest strengths is its people, its families,  and having this service will help to keep families close during those  times when they’re dealing with sickness,” Worley said, “It’s an  incredible investment, and we’re all so appreciative.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 People's Defender