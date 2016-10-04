Greyhounds take three of four races at annual Adams County Meet Monarch Meadows holds grand opening Discovering a touch of glass on Erie’s Shores Junior L Conaway William B Brumley Sr Fred G Davis Ohio Valley FFA Officers for 2016-17 named ACRMC Emergency Care Center renamed after Dr. Bruce Ashley West Union holds football Homecoming festivities First graders pick the Sheriff Cross honored by ODNR with the prestigious Cardinal Award Renowned Ohio artist visits WUHS Don and Venita Bowles named 2016 Outstanding Fair Supporters PES students part of new Lego League Ferno donates $2,500 to OVCTC From the cistern to the city water Basketball officiating class being offered in October Peebles rolls by West Union in straight sets Par for the course, Dragons sweep SHAC Golf titles Greyhounds hang on late for first win of 2016 season You have to understand the process to understand the job Alex K Miller Ann E Campbell Scott N Atkinson Senior Profile: Tyler Fowler Martin named to All-Tourney Team in North/South Battlefield Classic 200 years on the banks of the Ohio, in a little town called Moscow Edwin P Prince ACRMC Emergency Care Center renamed after Dr. Bruce Ashley Volleyball teams honor young cancer patient MHS honors veterans during pregame Kirker Covered Bridge gets a ‘Brown Goose’ facelift Adams County Heritage Days are Sept. 30-Oct. 1 Lady Devils prevail 1-0 over Peebles on Kickin’ Cancer Night Senior Profile: Patrick Baldwin Michael W Milby James R Grooms Sr. Fall Festival crowns Little Miss and Mister UPDATE: Pike County multiple murder Investigation; redacted autopsy reports released West Union Elementary names August Students of the Month SHAC streak continues for North Adams volleyball West Union volleyball picks up a pair of W’s Animal Shelter booth sees record crowds at Old Timer’s Day Festival Dragons top Manchester in Defender Bowl battle, 28-22 Senior Profile: Kendall Gallowitz Lady Dragons grab early lead in SHAC Tourney, final round is coming Friday Another Old Timer’s Days in the books and successful Run Gio Foundation to hold Oct. 1 benefit in Adams County Betty L Kelley Tom Cross, ACTVB Director, to receive ODNR Cardinal Award Seaman Fall Festival begins Wednesday, runs through Saturday Dragons still lead after two rounds of SHAC Golf, McCarty tops individual leader board Lady Dragons get SHAC win, downing Fayetteville 3-1 Overcoming obstacles, Pennywitt etches his name in MHS record books Dragons take first day lead in SHAC Golf Tourney New drug treatment offers more hope for recovering addicts Ronnie G Nace Lucille Wright Lois M Bixler Time to change those soccer rules Senior Profile: Hannah Grimes ‘Cruising up and down the main drag all night long’ Community effort erects town clock S Bridge to be replaced on Graces Run Road Senior Profile: Brittany Caldwell Lady Dragons break ACCC course record Dragons roll in county gridiron battle Down to last play, Hounds fall in heartbreaker I never won, but those lawn games were special times Donnie Austin Shari R Hiltibran Bentonville hosts 40th Annual Harvest Festival West Union soccer teams sweep Williamsburg, St. Patrick “Rockin” the mats again Senior Profile: Brittany Caldwell Sylvester Mefford Local teens selected to State 4-H Teen Leadership Council Connect with Serpent Mound over Old Timer’s Days Guthrie to speak about pests and diseases in beekeeping Old Timers Days Festival Cornhole Tournament is this week Defender Bowl coming Thursday Bentonville Harvest Festival holds Toddler Pageants 40th Anniversary Bentonville Harvest Festival hosts Baby Show 9/11 Reminds Us That We Are All Americans Lady Dragons are 2016 County Cup winners Bob Birchfield Senior Profile: Ryan Henderson Dragons take JV golf match Another rough night for Greyhounds, Notre Dame rolls to big win Remembering 9/11-15 years later Hughes honored at GABP Concussions and Youth Sports Roberta Newman to retire after more than 46 years at First State Bank Reaching out to the Baton Rouge flood victims Bentonville Harvest Festival celebrates its 40th anniversary Fire it up! Annual Jr. Fair BBQ cooks up another savory fare Lady Indians take down Whiteoak in four sets Senior Profile: Zack Best Greyhounds produce three winners at the 2016 Dragon Run Lady Hounds win in five sets at West Union
Greyhounds take three of four races at annual Adams County Meet

With the weather a little cooler and a little more conducive to outdoor activity, cross-country runners from the four Adams County schools congregated at West Union High School for the annual Adams County Meet, capably hosted by the Dragons. It turned out to be a successful day for the “Dog Pack” runners from Manchester as they took two of the four individual titles and three of the four team titles, taking a lot of hardware back down to the river school. The day actually began with a rather unique race, a mile run for elementary students in grades four through six, though there were some younger runners mixed in.The top five runners in that race were Cody Hesler, Nick Seas, Wesley Ellis, Landon Fulton, and Beau Hesler. Eighteen junior high girls made up the next race, with all of them shooting for top seven finished that earned All-County honors and of course, high enough finishes for their school to take home the team trophy. Seven runners earn All-County honors in direct correlation with OHSAA rules that allow just seven runners from a team to compete in postseason competition. Setting the pace in the junior high girls race was Manchester's McKenzie Morrison,, who won the race with a time of 13:16, with Peebles' Katy Seas second at 13:33. Third place went to Manchester's Abby Freeman at 13:45, and the final four All-County spots went to West Union's Katie Fulton (13:49), West Union's Adelyn Shupert (13:59), West Union's Kendra Grooms (14:08), and North Adams' Ainsley Grooms (15:00). Next up were the junior high boys with 27 runners and taking the first place slot was North Adams' Trenton McCann with his time of 12:48. Finishing in second was Manchester's Denton White with a time of 12:57, followed in third place by West Union's Chris Schulz at 13:13. Rounding out the junior high boys All-County runners were Damon Baker from North Adams (13:14), Jai-Michael Knox from West Union (13:19), Ryland Wikoff from Manchester (13:35), and Braxton Blanton from West Union 913:35.96). In the ensuing high school girls race, Peebles had three of the top five finishers, but with only four total runners, could not qualify for the team title which they most surely could have won. As it was, the race was paced by the incredible stride and effort of Peebles' Jenny Seas, who easily took the first place medal with her time of 19:22, over two minutes ahead of second place finisher Anna Shupert of West Union, who came into the chute at 21:58. Third place in the high school girls race went to Peebles' Alisan Behr at 22:55, fourth place to Manchester's Shyanne Tucker at 23:10, fifth place to Peebles' Abby Faulkner at 23:50, sixth place to Manchester's Billie Kinhalt at 24:25, and rounding out the All-County team in seventh place was Manchester's Kelsey Friend with a time of 25:01. The high school boys race could be described as the polar opposite of the high school girls race. While the high school girls race wasn't even close, the boys race went right down to the final 50 yards in a battle between Peebles' Matt Seas and Manchester's Ethan Pennywitt. The two were neck and neck for the entire course with Seas holding a slight lead most of the way, but in the final stretch, Pennywitt turned it up a gear and passed Seas, winning the sprint to the finish line and the race with a time of 17:30, barely edging out Seas' 17:31. Third place in the high school boys race went to Manchester's Jamie Combs (18:28), fourth to West Union's Janson Kramer (18:36), fifth to Peebles' Sammy Smith (18:47), sixth to West Union's Adam Fulton (18:52), and the final All-County berth to Peebles' Seth Chamblin (19:13). Local fans can get another glimpse at most of these local runners next Tuesday, Oct. 4 as the West Union Invitational comes to town.
Kindergartener Joey Gravel heads for the finish line in the elementary race held on Tuesday as a preliminary to the junior high and high school races.

With the weather a little cooler and a little more conducive to outdoor activity, cross-country runners from the four Adams County schools congregated at West Union High School for the annual Adams County Meet, capably hosted by the Dragons.
It turned out to be a successful day for the “Dog Pack” runners from Manchester as they took two of the four individual titles and three of the four team titles, taking a lot of hardware back down to the river school.
The day actually began with a rather unique race, a mile run for elementary students in grades four through six, though there were some younger runners mixed in.The top five runners in that race were Cody Hesler, Nick Seas, Wesley Ellis, Landon Fulton, and Beau Hesler.
Eighteen junior high girls made up the next race, with all of them shooting for top seven finished that earned All-County honors and of course, high enough finishes for their school to take home the team trophy.  Seven runners earn All-County honors in direct correlation with OHSAA rules that allow just seven runners from a team to compete in postseason competition.

North Adams’ Trenton McCann won the junior high boys race at Tuesday’s Adams County Meet with his time of 12:48.
Setting the pace in the junior high girls race was Manchester’s McKenzie Morrison,, who won the race with a time of 13:16, with Peebles’ Katy Seas second at 13:33.  Third place went to Manchester’s Abby Freeman at 13:45, and the final four All-County spots went to West Union’s Katie Fulton (13:49), West Union’s Adelyn Shupert (13:59), West Union’s Kendra Grooms (14:08), and North Adams’ Ainsley Grooms (15:00).
Next up were the junior high boys with 27 runners and taking the first place slot was North Adams’ Trenton McCann with his time of 12:48.  Finishing in second was Manchester’s Denton White with a time of 12:57, followed in third place by West Union’s Chris Schulz at 13:13.  Rounding out the junior high boys All-County runners were Damon Baker from North Adams (13:14), Jai-Michael Knox from West Union (13:19), Ryland Wikoff from Manchester (13:35), and Braxton Blanton from West Union 913:35.96).
In the ensuing high school girls race, Peebles had three of the top five finishers, but with only four total runners, could not qualify for the team title which they most surely could have won.  As it was, the race was paced by the incredible stride and effort of Peebles’ Jenny Seas, who easily took the first place medal with her time of 19:22, over two minutes ahead of second place finisher Anna Shupert of West Union, who came into the chute at 21:58.
Third place in the high school girls race went to Peebles’ Alisan Behr at 22:55, fourth place to Manchester’s Shyanne Tucker at 23:10, fifth place to Peebles’ Abby Faulkner at 23:50, sixth place to Manchester’s Billie Kinhalt at 24:25, and rounding out the All-County team in seventh place was Manchester’s Kelsey Friend with a time of 25:01.
The high school boys race could be described as the polar opposite of the high school girls race.  While the high school girls race wasn’t even close, the boys race went right down to the final 50 yards in a battle between Peebles’ Matt Seas and Manchester’s Ethan Pennywitt.  The two were neck and neck for the entire course with Seas holding a slight lead most of the way, but in the final stretch, Pennywitt turned it up a gear and passed Seas, winning the sprint to the finish line and the race with a time of 17:30, barely edging out Seas’ 17:31.

The face of West Union’s Grant McCarty sums up the day for a cross-country runner as he competed on Tuesday in the annual Adams County Meet.
Third place in the high school boys race went to Manchester’s Jamie Combs (18:28), fourth to West Union’s Janson Kramer (18:36), fifth to Peebles’ Sammy Smith (18:47), sixth to West Union’s Adam Fulton (18:52), and the final All-County berth to Peebles’ Seth Chamblin (19:13).
Local fans can get another glimpse at most of these local runners next Tuesday, Oct. 4 as the West Union Invitational comes to town.

