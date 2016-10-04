Dragons roar to 40-0 Homecoming victory Greyhounds take three of four races at annual Adams County Meet Monarch Meadows holds grand opening Discovering a touch of glass on Erie’s Shores Junior L Conaway William B Brumley Sr Fred G Davis Ohio Valley FFA Officers for 2016-17 named ACRMC Emergency Care Center renamed after Dr. Bruce Ashley West Union holds football Homecoming festivities First graders pick the Sheriff Cross honored by ODNR with the prestigious Cardinal Award Renowned Ohio artist visits WUHS Don and Venita Bowles named 2016 Outstanding Fair Supporters PES students part of new Lego League Ferno donates $2,500 to OVCTC From the cistern to the city water Basketball officiating class being offered in October Peebles rolls by West Union in straight sets Par for the course, Dragons sweep SHAC Golf titles Greyhounds hang on late for first win of 2016 season You have to understand the process to understand the job Alex K Miller Ann E Campbell Scott N Atkinson Senior Profile: Tyler Fowler Martin named to All-Tourney Team in North/South Battlefield Classic 200 years on the banks of the Ohio, in a little town called Moscow Edwin P Prince ACRMC Emergency Care Center renamed after Dr. Bruce Ashley Volleyball teams honor young cancer patient MHS honors veterans during pregame Kirker Covered Bridge gets a ‘Brown Goose’ facelift Adams County Heritage Days are Sept. 30-Oct. 1 Lady Devils prevail 1-0 over Peebles on Kickin’ Cancer Night Senior Profile: Patrick Baldwin Michael W Milby James R Grooms Sr. Fall Festival crowns Little Miss and Mister UPDATE: Pike County multiple murder Investigation; redacted autopsy reports released West Union Elementary names August Students of the Month SHAC streak continues for North Adams volleyball West Union volleyball picks up a pair of W’s Animal Shelter booth sees record crowds at Old Timer’s Day Festival Dragons top Manchester in Defender Bowl battle, 28-22 Senior Profile: Kendall Gallowitz Lady Dragons grab early lead in SHAC Tourney, final round is coming Friday Another Old Timer’s Days in the books and successful Run Gio Foundation to hold Oct. 1 benefit in Adams County Betty L Kelley Tom Cross, ACTVB Director, to receive ODNR Cardinal Award Seaman Fall Festival begins Wednesday, runs through Saturday Dragons still lead after two rounds of SHAC Golf, McCarty tops individual leader board Lady Dragons get SHAC win, downing Fayetteville 3-1 Overcoming obstacles, Pennywitt etches his name in MHS record books Dragons take first day lead in SHAC Golf Tourney New drug treatment offers more hope for recovering addicts Ronnie G Nace Lucille Wright Lois M Bixler Time to change those soccer rules Senior Profile: Hannah Grimes ‘Cruising up and down the main drag all night long’ Community effort erects town clock S Bridge to be replaced on Graces Run Road Senior Profile: Brittany Caldwell Lady Dragons break ACCC course record Dragons roll in county gridiron battle Down to last play, Hounds fall in heartbreaker I never won, but those lawn games were special times Donnie Austin Shari R Hiltibran Bentonville hosts 40th Annual Harvest Festival West Union soccer teams sweep Williamsburg, St. Patrick “Rockin” the mats again Senior Profile: Brittany Caldwell Sylvester Mefford Local teens selected to State 4-H Teen Leadership Council Connect with Serpent Mound over Old Timer’s Days Guthrie to speak about pests and diseases in beekeeping Old Timers Days Festival Cornhole Tournament is this week Defender Bowl coming Thursday Bentonville Harvest Festival holds Toddler Pageants 40th Anniversary Bentonville Harvest Festival hosts Baby Show 9/11 Reminds Us That We Are All Americans Lady Dragons are 2016 County Cup winners Bob Birchfield Senior Profile: Ryan Henderson Dragons take JV golf match Another rough night for Greyhounds, Notre Dame rolls to big win Remembering 9/11-15 years later Hughes honored at GABP Concussions and Youth Sports Roberta Newman to retire after more than 46 years at First State Bank Reaching out to the Baton Rouge flood victims Bentonville Harvest Festival celebrates its 40th anniversary Fire it up! Annual Jr. Fair BBQ cooks up another savory fare Lady Indians take down Whiteoak in four sets Senior Profile: Zack Best Greyhounds produce three winners at the 2016 Dragon Run
Sports

Dragons roar to 40-0 Homecoming victory

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
No one was kneeling at Freedom Field last Friday night as the Stars and Stripes led the West Union Dragons on to the field for their Homecoming battle with Eastern Brown.
No one was kneeling at Freedom Field last Friday night as the Stars and Stripes led the West Union Dragons on to the field for their Homecoming battle with Eastern Brown.


Story by Mark Carpenter –
Photo by Jamie Puckett –

Homecoming 2016 was a successful one for the West Union Dragon football squad as they laid a 40-0 beating on the visiting Eastern Brown Warriors.  The Dragons rolled to a 28-0 halftime lead and never looked back.
West Union got a pair of scoring passes from quarterback Ryan Rothwell, one to Bryan Vincent and another to Brandon Cornell.  Add in two touchdown runs by senior back Chris Silhavy, plus scoring jaunts by Zack Best and Jordan Hendricks, and the Dragons sent a big Homecoming crowd home quite happy.
“I told our team coming in that I expected Eastern Brown to be much improved after their win the previous week and they proved they were a better team than when they last faced them,” said West Union head coach Scott McFarland.  “We had to shuffle some guys on the offensive line due to injuries and I was proud of how our guys stepped up and controlled the line of scrimmage.  Our passing game is really improving and our defense is working on getting more takeaways.”
“It is always good to get a win on Homecoming in front of a big crowd under the lights.  Congratulations to all of the Homecoming Court and a big thanks to all the volunteers, sponsors, and fans that are making WU football a big success.”
The Dragons will be back in action on Saturday night, back at Freedom Field, as they host Middletown Christian in a game with big league importance.  A win for West Union will clinch them at least a tie for the first-ever Southern Ohio League championship.
“Our team will be fired up to play that game Saturday night,” added Coach McFarland.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 People's Defender