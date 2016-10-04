Dragons roar to 40-0 Homecoming victory



Story by Mark Carpenter –

Photo by Jamie Puckett –

Homecoming 2016 was a successful one for the West Union Dragon football squad as they laid a 40-0 beating on the visiting Eastern Brown Warriors. The Dragons rolled to a 28-0 halftime lead and never looked back.

West Union got a pair of scoring passes from quarterback Ryan Rothwell, one to Bryan Vincent and another to Brandon Cornell. Add in two touchdown runs by senior back Chris Silhavy, plus scoring jaunts by Zack Best and Jordan Hendricks, and the Dragons sent a big Homecoming crowd home quite happy.

“I told our team coming in that I expected Eastern Brown to be much improved after their win the previous week and they proved they were a better team than when they last faced them,” said West Union head coach Scott McFarland. “We had to shuffle some guys on the offensive line due to injuries and I was proud of how our guys stepped up and controlled the line of scrimmage. Our passing game is really improving and our defense is working on getting more takeaways.”

“It is always good to get a win on Homecoming in front of a big crowd under the lights. Congratulations to all of the Homecoming Court and a big thanks to all the volunteers, sponsors, and fans that are making WU football a big success.”

The Dragons will be back in action on Saturday night, back at Freedom Field, as they host Middletown Christian in a game with big league importance. A win for West Union will clinch them at least a tie for the first-ever Southern Ohio League championship.

“Our team will be fired up to play that game Saturday night,” added Coach McFarland.